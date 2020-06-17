Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin will be submitting a variance request to the state’s most recent health order.
If approved, the variance will allow restaurants and bars to space tables at maximum occupancy, in contrast to the current order that stipulates tables must be spaced six feet apart. Some small businesses have argued the restrictions have greatly withheld the amount of people they can host at one time.
Under the variance, once businesses cross the 50-person threshold they must adhere to the special precautions mandated in the recent state order for gatherings up to 250 people which include 6-foot distancing between tables and groups of people, staff having to wear face masks around fellow employees and attendees they come within six feet of, and increased sanitization efforts.
But under the variance request, employees do not have to wear face masks when coming within six feet of other employees.
After requesting for looser restrictions prior to Gov. Mark Gordon’s order even being announced on June 10, the Park County Commissioners expressed support for Billin’s drafted variance at their meeting Tuesday.
“Thank you for working on this,” commissioner Lloyd Thiel said to Billin. “This is going to help, in my opinion, a lot of our smaller establishments that are really ... hurting.”
Once submitted to the state, it will include an email of support from the commissioners.
Billin seemed to express doubt the letter of support would impact Wyoming Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist’s decision, but also said it couldn’t hurt.
“She’s a believer in science,” he said.
After originally planning to post an online survey for local businesses to give input on what they would like to see in the next variance, the county opted instead to email out a drafted variance to businesses last week. Billin said almost every business offered a positive review.
“They all seemed to agree that seating was affecting them the most economically,” he said.
He said the only negative review came from a business that routinely serves more than 50 customers at a given time.
“We’re still doing something to affect a vast majority of businesses in Park County,” Billin said.
Despite acknowledging five new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the last week and stating the county is “nowhere near being through the first wave” of infection, Billin said he still stands by the variance.
He projects the second wave won’t occur until fall.
“If you suddenly wipe out all restrictions it gradually turns into another peak,” he said.
Public health nurse Bill Crampton said all but one of the recently diagnosed cases was asymptomatic.
About an hour after the presentation to the commissioners, a new Cody case was announced by the Wyoming Department of Health, making five active Park County cases, three in Cody.
The county has also been testing local merchants who come into frequent contact with the public in their business. Billin said recent tests given at three different businesses all came back negative. He said 3-4 more businesses will likely participate on Thursday.
Although Park County has the fourth lowest infection rate per capita in the state, it is also tied for the 10th most active cases.
Billin said about 60-70% of a community would have had to have acquired COVID-19 and recovered from it for herd immunity to develop. In Park County that would mean around 17,000-20,000 people would have had the coronavirus, which Billin said would equate to around 43 deaths from the virus.
As far as antibody tests go, Billin said only three are U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved with no backing from the Centers for Disease Control or WDH. He also said these tests come with a “worrisome” rate of false positives. How they would be paid for also would need to be answered.
“No one knows at this point if having antibodies to the COVID-19 virus translates into lasting, viable immunity,” Billin said.
Sewage tests performed in the City of Cody in late April and mid-May showed no presence of the coronavirus, but these tests can have extremely variable results when the virus has infected less than 5% of a community.
Billin said sewage tests performed in Teton County came back with 800, 600, and 0 cases.
“If our test is saying zero, we can be pretty darn sure it’s less than 5% (of a community),” Billin said.
