From purchasing condemned houses and turning them into affordable rentals to being a foster grandmother at Powell’s Westside Elementary, Carrie Satterwhite has lived her life in service to others.
“One thing I’ve learned in my life is that, if you want the community to be a certain way, you have to go out and make it happen,” Satterwhite said. “There are some special things about this community that we don’t want to lose, but you have to put in the work to make it happen.”
As such, Satterwhite has filed as a Libertarian candidate in the House District 50 race this year. The Ralston resident will face incumbent Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody.
Satterwhite has spent 15 years lobbying the Legislature for various requests, primarily the legalization of medical marijuana. Those efforts have not often been successful, Satterwhite said, which motivated her to get involved on a legislative level.
“(Medical marijuana) is not a subject many legislators really care about so they don’t research it and educate themselves about it,” she said. “Even after all this time, they still don’t really listen, and that can be frustrating.”
Satterwhite said she has made listening a cornerstone of her campaign so far, and she wants to hear from constituents about what her priorities should be if elected.
“You have to listen to, and consider, every idea in order to know what works best,” she said. “So I really encourage people to talk to me.”
So far, property taxes have been a major concern of many Park County residents, and Satterwhite said she would search for solutions to limit yearly property tax increases, including potentially pursuing an acquisition-based property tax system, which would base property taxes entirely on the last sale price, or acquisition value, of a property.
Satterwhite would bring a degree in business and experience in money management to the legislative position. She also has experience finding common ground between people who think differently, which she thinks would be useful in Cheyenne.
“Working with people who don’t get along is one of my skills,” Satterwhite said. “I like to take ideas from both sides and find some middle ground.”
As a candidate from outside the two primary parties, Satterwhite brings a perspective she hopes can bridge partisan divides.
“As a Libertarian, I believe in personal freedom,” Satterwhite said. “I believe it is not my business to tell you what to do in your personal life and it is not your business to tell me what to do in mine. I think that fits Wyoming well because we are pretty much a mind-your-own-business kind of state.
“I see the Libertarian party as fitting between the two main parties, which allows me to work with them to find common ground.”
Satterwhite is running against Rodriguez-Williams, who is finishing her first term and ran unopposed during the primary election in August.
East Cody and West Powell residents can cast their vote for HD 50 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Absentee voting for the general election begins Friday, Sept. 23.
