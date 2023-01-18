A Powell man was arrested Dec. 5 on multiple drug charges after a multi-county investigation conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation implicated him as a large-scale distributor of controlled substances in the state.
Jose Delacruz Guerra, 31, was charged with three counts of unlawful delivery by possessing a controlled substance with the intent to deliver it.
He was charged with these offenses after DCI agents found over 200 grams of meth, over 200 grams of cocaine and over 100 doses of counterfeit oxycodone tablets inside his residence and vehicles.
Each count of unlawful delivery is a felony, punishable by imprisonment for no more than 20 years, a fine of no more than $25,000 or both.
Guerra was initially apprehended by the Powell Police Department on Dec. 4 for an unrelated offense, namely two DUIs and other traffic-related offenses, the affidavit said.
It was during this arrest that Guerra was found to be in possession of “bulk US currency totaling over $12,000,” the affidavit said. “This bulk currency was mostly banded in quantities of $1,000 increments.”
He was also in possession of two cellphones with phone numbers belonging to people who DCI agents had already identified as “co-conspirators” in drug distribution, the affidavit said.
“Guerra initially denied knowing any of the co-conspirators in the DCI investigation,” the affidavit said. “[But] Guerra later recanted and admitted knowing the parties, but told [DCI agent Jonathan] Reece that his involvement with the co-conspirators was not criminal.”
Following these discoveries on Dec. 4, DCI agents conducted a search warrant Dec. 5 on Guerra’s residence in Powell and on his two vehicles.
DCI agents found controlled substances in bulk packaged for sale, along with bulk U.S. currency and distribution paraphernalia, including baggies, packaging materials and digital scales, the affidavit said.
Agents also found over 200 grams of cocaine packaged in quantities of grams and ounces along with 200 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sale.
Agents found over 100 dosage units of counterfeit oxycodone as well.
“These are known to agents as ‘dirty thirties,’” the affidavit said. “These items commonly contain fentanyl or a fentanyl derivative.”
After the drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized from Guerra’s home and vehicles, agents conducted another interview with him.
“When confronted with additional facts and the discovered controlled substances, Guerra admitted to being involved with distributing controlled substances,” the affidavit said.
On Dec. 6, another search warrant on Guerra’s two cellphones was executed.
“Within both of the cellular devices, Reece located numerous messages and communications with known and unknown parties, implicating Guerra further in the distribution of controlled substances within the state of Wyoming,” the affidavit said.
Guerra was given a $25,000 cash-only bond Dec. 14 and was ordered not to leave Park County, according to the bond conditions document.
As of Jan. 16, Guerra had not posted bond and remained an inmate in the Park County Detention Center.
He now faces an arraignment hearing Jan. 19 in Park County District Court, following a Dec. 22 preliminary hearing, which transferred his case out of Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.