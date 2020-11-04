The candidates endorsed by the Cody Education Association have won their bids for the Cody School Board. Incumbents Stefanie Bell and Tom Keegan retained their seats, while newcomers Sheri Schutzman and Jessica Case will begin their first terms on the board.
There were nine candidates in the race.
Bell, a 20-year veteran of the board, was the highest vote getter in the school board race. She pulled in nearly 3,700 votes to win her bid for a sixth term.
“I’m humbled by the election results,” Bell said. “I’m excited to serve. We have many challenges ahead and we need the support of our community. We need input and solutions generated by the many people who really care about the students.”
Schutzman pulled in the second-most votes in the election with 3,680. The newcomer is excited about the opportunity.
“You just don’t know what to expect with nine people running,” Schutzman said. “I had no idea how it was going to go. There’s going to be a lot of tough decisions to make. I’m excited. Now the real work begins.”
Case finished third in the election with 3,340 votes (12.68%). She’s thrilled with how it turned out.
“I’m really honored to be part of the team,” Case said. “I’m very eager to work with the other candidates that were elected and I think we have the potential to get a lot done.”
Keegan will get a second term after finishing fourth in the voting. He’s looking forward to working with the new board members.
“I’m really pleased with the four who got elected,” Keegan said. ”We’re going to have two more good years. All of the people who are there have the best interests of kids and the best interests of the district at heart.”
Former tennis coach Norm Sedig was the top vote getter after the top four with 3,048 (11.58%). Tim Lasseter, running for the board for the second time, was next with 2,726 votes (10.35%).
(1) comment
Our district is very fortunate to have these four committed citizens working for our children.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.