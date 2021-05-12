The multimillion-dollar Sheridan and 17th Street rehabilitation project is continuing its steady march to completion. With about a month left for contractor S&S Builders to finish the project and claim a bonus, work is still on pace to wrap up by June 15 if the weather cooperates.
The final steps are wrapping up, with grinding work expected to finish this week, and sealing work to finish not long after. Some small patches of concrete work on Beck and Alger avenues are also slated to wrap by the end of the week.
That just leaves striping, landscaping, and some other minor touch up work for crews to complete by the June 15 deadline.
Several other projects are getting underway around the area as well.
• On WYO 120 N, a pavement settlement project has moved into its second phase. The work is being done to “get rid of that roller coaster effect,” WYDOT spokesperson Cody Beers said.
• On the Chief Joseph Scenic Highway, crews are working repairing a road damaged in a slide last year. The work should finish fairly quickly, weather permitting, as the stretch is about a quarter-mile long. WYDOT is also working with the U.S. Forest Service to plant trees in the slide area.
• Work on US 14-16-20 E between Greybull and Cody is also ramping up. WYDOT is working on a stretch a little more than 5.5 miles long between the two cities.
• The Beartooth Highway is getting a small facelift this summer, continuing work from last year near the Beartooth Ravine.
• WYDOT will chip seal stretches of US 14-16-20 both east and west of Cody in June, as well as WYO 120 S.
• A public meeting will be held in Lovell at Big Horn Federal Savings Bank before concrete work is started in the town. The work is slated to be completed over the summer and to take about 60 working days to complete.
