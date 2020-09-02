Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric has ruled the county must reconsider a decision to close polling places in five rural Park County communities.
After a hearing was held on the matter Aug. 19, in which the Park County commissioners deferred to Park County Clerk Colleen Renner’s decision to close the polling places despite complaints from a number of constituents, Skoric determined this process violated state statute.
“Sometimes the government gets things wrong but we have a way of correcting it,” Skoric said.
Renner decided to close the polling facilities in Garland, Clark, Heart Mountain, Wapiti and the South Fork after Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan issued a directive permitting county clerks to reduce polling places in the spring due to COVID-19 concerns. The guidance was vague, but only specified this act applies to the primary election.
Skoric said the legality of the decision was already in serious doubt because the commissioners had not delivered the determination. Then the secretary’s office issued a clarification on Aug. 20 that its order was only for the primary.
“That made my job a heck of a lot simpler,” Skoric said.
Now the commissioners will reconsider the closure at their Sept. 15 meeting where a public hearing will take place. At the previous meeting, more than 20 residents showed up to express their frustration.
“I’m just glad the county attorney found in favor of the complaint,” Cody resident Vince Vanata said.
Vanata and Wendy Annis of Clark served as the impetus for the closure opposition with a letter they delivered to Skoric in July.
Skoric said he was still investigating the issue when the commissioners held their Aug. 19 meeting, which he did not attend. He said he assumed they would follow state statute that day.
“It clearly states the commissioners have to make the ultimate decision,” Skoric said. “There’s no other interpretation that I could find.”
Wyoming state law says, “Polling places may be located outside of a precinct if the board of county commissioners determines and records in its minutes the reasons that it is required by the public convenience.”
Commission chair Joe Tilden said during the meeting he had spoken with Skoric who he said had told him Renner followed state statute. Skoric said this wasn’t the case and Tilden said in a phone interview Tuesday there had been a miscommunication in their conversation.
He said he still supports the decision to close the polling places and plans to vote to do so at the upcoming meeting.
“I’m not going to change my mind,” Tilden said. “There are any number of reasons.”
Tilden mentioned the county had about 100 fewer election judges than usual for the primary election this year and the commissioners cut about $60,000 from the election budget.
Although he said he is empathetic for people who enjoy voting in person, he said voters have more than two months to cast an early ballot at the Park County Courthouse.
“You’re telling me people in Clark haven’t been to Cody in 45 days?” Tilden questioned.
Commissioners Dossie Overfield and Jake Fulkerson said they are unsure how they will vote.
“We’re taking this very seriously,” Fulkerson said. “We need to get the facts behind this thing.”
(1) comment
A win for in person voting! Our county clerk and county supervisors should take the time to read the law before going off half-cocked.
