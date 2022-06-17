The East Entrance and others along Yellowstone National Park are “highly likely” to open next week, according to a park press release Friday morning.
Superintendent Cam Sholly said Tuesday in a press conference that opening next week on the lower loop was the goal, but that it would be accompanied by a system to limit the numbers of visitors as only the southern loop of the park would be opening.
The northern loop is likely closed for the season due to historic flooding last week.
“Limited reopening highly possible next week on park’s south loop with certain visitor entrance modifications,” the release states. “Visitors traveling to park in coming weeks must stay informed about current situation, changes in visitor entry requirements, and road and weather conditions.”
Yellowstone continues major flood recovery efforts in the north while repairing damage and preparing for reopening in the south.
All five park entrances remain closed temporarily; however, West, South, and East entrances are targeted for reopening as early as next week.
“Yellowstone is a region shaped by our planet’s mighty natural forces. This is what makes it so spectacular and unmatched anywhere in the world. This week’s flooding reminds us that we humans are just one small part of this ecosystem.
I commend and deeply appreciate Superintendent Cam Sholly’s phenomenal leadership and the tremendous work of the park’s staff,” NPS director Chuck Sams in a release. “A direct testament to the professionalism of their effort is the fact that we have had no flood-related injuries reported to visitors or our NPS and partner employees.
“I am in frequent contact with Superintendent Sholly and Regional Director Mike Reynolds, and am providing regular briefings to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, and their leadership teams. We are all working together to ensure Yellowstone has all requested resources to support their emergency response and flood recovery efforts.”
Water levels remain high but have gone down substantially over the past 24 hours.
Weather patterns and potential for additional flooding events are being monitored with the assistance of NOAA and USGS personnel.
-The National Park Service has engaged over 1,000 partners in surrounding gateway communities, counties and states in the past 96 hours to brief on flood damage impacts and collaborate on reopening strategies. Teams are in the park assessing damage and assisting with short and long-term recovery planning.
NPS is analyzing the carrying capacity of the south loop and working closely with partners to develop appropriate visitor management actions to safely accommodate visitors within that portion of the park.
NPS is working to determine what other potential sections of the park may be reopened for the season. Decisions will depend on extent of damage and the ability of the NPS to safely open additional sections as the year progresses.
Because initial damage assessments are ongoing, the NPS does not yet have an estimate on when Yellowstone will fully reopen nor are preliminary costs for repairs and recovery available.
To date, there have been no public or employee injuries reported due to the flood.
