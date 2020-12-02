Walter Zimbelman’s first reaction after accidentally stabbing himself in the leg was to see if he could still walk out to the nearest vehicle.
The 61-year-old, a former medic and Search and Rescue member, the North Dakota man said he’s not one to seek out help unless absolutely necessary. He suffered the wound while dressing a recently harvested elk deep in the Meeteetse wilderness, fortunately missing the arteries.
“There was no blood,” he said.
But when he stood up his foot wasnumb, and he decided it was time to call emergency services because of the nerve damage. It wasn’t long before he lost all feeling in his leg.
Being so deep in the backcountry with his hunting party, dispatch told him a life flight air evacuation would be the safest option. He said the experience has taught him how valuable getting life flight insurance can be.
“I’m definitely getting it,” he said.
At 2:30 p.m., the Park County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the hunter who was in the Rose Creek area, on the Meeteetse side of Carter Mountain. At 3:34 p.m., Guardian Flight located Zimbelman and landed within 200 feet of his location.
At 4:20 p.m., rescue personnel arrived at the scene to assist, and by 4:30 p.m., Guardian lifted off, transporting Zimbelman to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings.
Zimbelman is now recovering back in North Dakota. He said his foot is still numb and lacking lateral and rotational movement.
“I’m learning to walk again every morning,” he said.
He commended the job that Guardian and Park County SAR did during the rescue.
Zimbelman recommends that all hunters be especially careful when gutting hunted animals in order to avoid the mistake he made. He also said bringing credit and insurance cards while hunting should be made a habit, so that if an emergency happens these documents can be quickly referred to.
