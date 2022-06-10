The Park County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue is searching for a missing person near the Sunlight Creek Bridge.
On Thursday, June 9 at 4:48 P.M, the Park County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report that a 2018 Red Jeep Wrangler, with an Indiana registration, had been parked in the above area for a couple of days and no one had been around it. It has been determined that the vehicle has been there since at least Sunday, June 5.
The vehicle is registered to Lance Daghy, who has been listed as a missing person, from Hobart, Ind. Daghy is a white male, 5 foot 6 inches, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.
SAR is in the area with ground teams to try and locate Daghy. It is unknown as to whether he had the appropriate equipment and supplies for a multiple day stay in the wilderness, and it has been reported that he has no real backpacking or camping experience. Daghy has no known ties to the area.
SAR and the Park County Sheriff’s Office are asking for anyone who has seen Daghy, has had contact with him in the last week, or who may have knowledge of his whereabouts to call 527-8700.
More information will follow as it becomes available.
