Another week of cold and snowy conditions was not enough to dramatically set back work on the Greybull Hill. Crews on 17th Street are completing the final touches for another large concrete pour slated to happen next Monday after being pushed back a week.
The concrete needs warmer temperatures to set properly.
In the meantime, crews have been working from Central to Stampede avenues along 17th, and Ed Epperson, who is helming the project for S&S Builders, said that work should be mostly completed by the end of the week.
Some additional work needs to be done on sidewalk ramps on Beck Avenue, Epperson said, but the planned grinding and sealing work that was supposed to start in the next few weeks is still on track.
