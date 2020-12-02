When Kelsie VanMeveren left Trinity Teen Solutions, she said her harmful behaviors were only heightened.
“I wanted to ruin my life when I got out,” VanMeveren said.
In addition to a recent civil class action case filed in federal court in which VanMeveren is one of the class action members, at least 14 reports of mistreatment and abuse were made in 2019 to the Park County Sheriff’s Office by people who allegedly spent time at Trinity, based in Clark. There are 18 other defendants listed on the complaint including Triangle Cross Boys Ranch.
“How could over a hundred other employees that have worked for us in the past 18 and a half years and not make one complaint and or work here for numerous years?” Trinity co-owner Angela Woodward said. “Why haven’t any of the parents of these children tried to bring any suit forward if we were doing any of these allegations?”
The 2019 allegations brought a strong response from families in favor of Trinity.
Joe Dworniczak sent his 15-year-old daughter to Trinity after she attempted suicide. He said after she took two separate stays at the facility, the program made a real difference in her life.
“We are convinced that Trinity saved our daughter’s life. Had we not found their services at the time we had, things would not have turned out the way they did,” he said.
Dworniczak said it’s not surprising some girls didn’t love their experience at Trinity but that his daughter denied any abuse taking place there.
“Daily life consists of hard work, a lot of it, discipline, chores, therapy, schoolwork, and most importantly, spirituality, closeness to God, the type of stability these girls need given their situations,” he said. “Do they like it? I’m sure they don’t. Do they leave in a better state of mind than when they arrived? I sincerely believe they do.”
Trinity is a Christian-based residential treatment center for troubled girls, according to its website. Its programs include therapy, Christian and Catholic counseling, trauma counseling and academic schooling. The facility accepts girls 12-17-years old. It is co-owned by Angela and her husband Jerry Woodward.
Tuition for the facility, according to numerous sources, was $6,000-$7,000 a month.
“We take any type of complaint and allegation very seriously. We are willing to cooperate with any governing and investigatory body as we always have in order to clear up these allegations,” Angela Woodward said.
She has denied all allegations brought up in the recent suit and from 2019.
“These patients were sent to Trinity by their parents because of high-risk behaviors. During their treatment they went home for home visits and some even where discharged and readmitted for a second course of treatment,” Woodward said. “There is a handful of girls that have made it their life’s mission to blame Trinity for their failures and to cause harm to our reputation through ongoing slander and defamation. These claims are obviously a way for them to gain financially.”
Former resident Carlie Sherman said she suffered untreated or delayed treatment to injuries, and she was sometimes denied bathroom access for so long she had to urinate on herself while performing labor, which brought on ridicule from other internees and staff.
Angela Woodward denied this and other similar claims.
The recently filed federal court complaint says when Sherman’s mother attempted to intervene, Woodward made allegations against her for abuse in her state of residence.
Fellow plaintiff Amanda Nash said she was forced into labor through coercion when given threats of physical harm or restraint. She said she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of Trinity.
A 2013 parent handbook outlines the program, but also makes it clear the document is not a contract and Trinity reserves the right to stray from it at any time. The handbook said the girls will experience “reasonable amounts of physical activity” including walking 4-6 miles per day, chopping wood, building fences, riding horses and performing ranch work.
Some of the girls and parents said they did not expect the severity of the work.
The federal complaint does not necessarily dispute that the girls were forced to do work, but rather points to the severity of the work, the profits that came from it, and use of punishment to instill lessons.
Program under the scope
The basic Trinity philosophy is to remove young women from their usual surroundings and eliminate bad behavior and habits. It is the program’s belief removing certain distractions helps individual relationships with God and helps them improve personal responsibility and morality.
“We primarily treat girls with severe depression, PTSD, suicidal ideation, self-harming behaviors, borderline personality disorder, physical aggression, behavioral issues at home and at school, inappropriate behaviors online and social media, sexually acting out, plus drug and alcohol abuse,” Angela Woodward said. “We truly are a last resort for these kids. Parents have tried all other alternatives at home and their local resources have failed.”
Trinity utilizes a variety of psychological therapies in its program, including “Seeking Safety,” a program made specifically for treating trauma and substance abuse in adolescent women.
“We provide a holistic approach to help treat the mind, body and soul. We require the kids’ and the family’s full involvement,” Angela Woodward said. “If any of these pieces are missing, it is almost impossible for these kids to be successful. We are a mental health facility without a sterile mental health facility feel, to help these girls open up and make the appropriate changes. We are trying to give these girls the appropriate tools to make good decisions and find a sense of responsibility, assist in development of life skills and promoting self-worth all while trying to heal past wounds.”
According to its website, the facility offers individual therapy, family therapy, and group therapy, under the supervision of a licensed professional counselor on a daily basis. The facility also pledges that girls will be seen by a psychiatrist for medication management on a weekly basis.
The facility integrates Christian-based principles into many of its daily activities and lessons.
“Catholic guilt was a big thing there,” former resident Maggie Higgins said, mentioning she no longer practices any religion.
Louisiana resident Aleshia Entz worked at Trinity from 2010-2011 and said she saw no signs of abuse and mismanagement while on staff as a wilderness coordinator and night duty staff member, an employment opportunity she considered “a great experience.”
“I think a lot of the young ladies placed there were very unhappy about being placed there in the first place,” Entz said. “These are very challenging things those kids had gone through. Most of them bucked the system from the get-go”
Tough love?
VanMeveren said sleep deprivation, withheld bathroom use and rigorous manual labor became so routine she stopped questioning it and forced herself to adapt to the program.
“I manipulated the system to get out,” she said.
VanMeveren has struggled with drug addiction during her young adult life and in 2019 was released from drug rehabilitation.
At one point during her stay, she said she was tied with rope to another girl for two weeks. Another time, she said staff walked her around like a dog on a leash.
“They issued extreme, humiliating punishments,” said Anna Gozun, a former Trinity resident who is a plaintiff listed on the new federal case. “I believe it was completely about distrust, it was about fear.”
Parent Ruth Marsh countered these statements. She said her daughter’s health and vitals were checked daily by a registered nurse, she had daily mental health check-ins with a staff psychologist, weekly individualized counseling sessions, daily school work to keep up on her educational progress, academic counseling and tutoring, and three large meals each day.
Gozun and other girls said they have suffered kidney issues because of the bathroom restrictions, sometimes lasting up to 15 hours.
“Neurologically, when you’re in fear … part of the brain is not functioning,” said Gozun’s mother, Angela Alsup, a certified Christian neuroscience practitioner. “It takes another person to build joy. There was no connection. They were in fear of being punished. How that does that heal?”
Entz said girls may have been discouraged from using the bathroom because of frigid temperatures outside the cabins where the bathrooms were, but were never prevented from using them.
“We did a lot of precautionary elements for girls with a history of self-harm,” Entz said. “I turned around once and there was this girl, she was drinking bleach. Things like that you never would think of.”
Former resident Hannah Lutz said when allowed to use the bathroom, new residents were often forced to do so with the stall door open.
“It’s a two-sided coin,” Lutz said. “You’re trying to teach prudence and self-control, but a lot of the things done there were psychologically damaging. I wanted someone to say they loved me, but the program would beat you down emotionally.”
Bridget McGhee noted she was prevented from showering for months on end and even more disturbing if true, she said she and others were forcibly prevented or intimidated against leaving once turning 18-years old, only moved to a “young adult” camp when becoming an adult. There is no mention of this practice in the parent handbook.
“They told us, ‘we can keep you as long as we want,’” Higgins said.
Ed Heimer and Lee Thurmond, managers for the Park County department of family services branch, said in 2019 the age of mandatory release depends on an individual’s residing state emancipation laws. In Wyoming, unless a court orders an individual to be present or they are coming from an abusive household, they must be released at 18-years old.
In other states like Alabama, the age of emancipation is 19. McGhee was an Alabama resident but said she was intimidated and misled about her right to leave until she was released at nearly 20-years old.
“I was told that the legal age of majority was 21 (years old) in Wyoming and that if I left I’d have nothing no clothes, no money no phone to call my parents, no way to get home,” McGhee said. “Meanwhile they told my parents that I was 18 (years old) and was free to leave whenever I wanted and that I knew my rights.”
Emotional rhetoric
The mention of a therapeutically intended activity known as “Holy Cowgirl” still elicits strong emotions from some of the young women.
Lutz said in this session, girls gathered in a circle, providing positive and negative feedback to each other. It was this activity Lutz and others said makes them overly self-critical to this day.
“It caused me to nitpick myself and dislike myself,” she said.
Though the Trinity handbook speaks of “softening their hearts” while in the program, the book makes no allusions about the program’s strict approach.
Higgins said therapists and staff often issued harsh criticism that was difficult for insecure, troubled teens like herself to handle.
“I would get so anxious I would throw up during bi-weekly assessments,” Higgins said. “It was a fear-motivated program. It had no real motivation to change anything.”
She also said confessionals she was promised would be kept confidential were still communicated to her parents.
One other aspect of the treatment facility that drew criticism, was a punishment known as “chair.” When girls were sent to chair, they would be forced to sit and stare at a wall for long periods at a time.
The natural way
Gozun said she was not provided adequate medical attention for bad ankles, an injury she said she incurred before coming to Trinity and made staff well aware of when arriving.
“We have found that working with this difficult population that if talk therapy and medications worked the patient would not have needed Trinity,” Woodward said. “Therefore, in order to help our patients part of our program format is for them to handle and take care of animals, and to participate in general ranch activities as part of our experiential therapy program and animal therapy.”
The handbook said it is policy to refrain from using medications if possible. Lutz said she was dropped a level within the program for going back on her antidepressant medicine.
“Our philosophy is to manage symptoms and behaviors naturally without medications,” the handbook says.“If your daughter is admitted on medications we will evaluate to decrease medications and hopefully discontinue them prior to discharge if in the Holy Cowgirl program.”
Gozun said when her ankles became much worse due to poor fitting shoes without support, she was finally allowed to return to Texas for surgery six months after arriving. At this point she told her parents what she had been dealing with, to which point Alsup immediately pulled her from the program.
“There’s tough love in that if you make this choice these are the logical and natural consequences of that choice,” Alsup said. “There’s tough love and abuse.”
Overnight the work wouldn’t stop, some said, as girls traded turns tending to the wood-fired stove in their cabins and outside, taking care of lambs.
Entz found these tasks to be natural consequences to the predicament the troubled girls had put themselves in.
“You’re going to be cold if you couldn’t keep the fire going,” she said. “If you don’t do what’s expected of you these are the consequences.”
Parent Christy Knauff agrees.
“It’s not a sugar-coated, push-problems-under-the-rug, feel-good type of place,” said Knauff. “It’s not supposed to be. The girls are there for a reason, and it’s not a getaway vacation.”
A view from afar
Alsup said she was misled about the nature of the treatment program, a poor fit for her teenage daughter who was struggling with depression issues, but otherwise was well-behaved.
“My child was hurting,” Alsup said. “I was really looking for and thought I found a non-punitive environment. (Trinity staff) fought through that.”
Angela Woodward said it is fairly normal for juvenile girls in treatment centers like Trinity to be given tasks and challenges.
“It is a shame that patients who are using their own mental health issues are trying to gain financially and discredit the good work our team does and ruin the access for mental health services for kids and families,” Angela Woodward said.
