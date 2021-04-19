In a surprise announcement, Livingston School principal Mike Wood stepped away from the role due to health concerns, effective immediately.
Wood had announced his retirement earlier this year, but was slated to finish out the remainder of the school year.
“Mr. Wood will be taking a leave of absence to focus on his health starting Monday, April 19, through the remainder of the school year,” read a message from the school to Livingston parents. “Superintendent [Peg] Monteith has made arrangements for a former Park 6 administrator to step into his role at Livingston for the remainder of the school year. We look forward to finishing the year strong and we wish Mr. Wood luck in all of his future endeavors.”
Wood is well-known by students at Livingston, but there was no school-wide announcement of his imminent departure. The district said Monday that former assistant superintendent and Sunset School principal Betsy Sell would finish the year in Wood’s place.
