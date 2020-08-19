As part of the lengthy process to close operations in the area, Certainteed is running 50-60 trucks a day full of gypsum material from its plant on 2AB to the mine southwest of town.
The trucks will likely not be running every day.
It’s a way to both decommission the site as per state regulations and reclaim the depleted mine, parent company Saint Gobain said in a statement.
The company partnered with Jackson Excavation, which will run trucks hauling non-hazardous, off-spec gyspum board weekdays 7 a.m.-4 p.m. through October.
The removal of the material will eliminate the 2AB site’s waste pile and, the company said, improve the look of the mine site.
“An additional objective in the removal of the gyspum board pile from the now closed drywall gypsum plant location is to allow the on-site material stockpile area to be reclaimed, making the site more attractive to potential buyers seeking to invest in Cody,” the company said.
The company announced in January the plant would be closing major operations by April, with wrap-up work continuing most of the year. The plant had 50 employees in Cody at the time of the announcement.
Saint Gobain said market challenges and a decline in demand in the region, along with low plant capacity, made it difficult to sustain operations.
The plant, initially owned by Big Horn Gypsum Co., opened in 1961.
