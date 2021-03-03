There are four seasons in Cody: tourist, road construction, winter and road construction.
Winter has given way just enough so that S&S builders can bring back the jackhammers and cones. The company has resumed work on the nearly $5 million road project that has gone through the main thoroughfare in the city, and project head Ed Epperson is pleased with how quickly work is progressing.
“If we can keep going like this, our subcontractors should have plenty of time to wrap up the project,” he said.
The company will receive a bonus if the project is completed by June 15.
S&S will continue slab replacement work at the top of the Greybull Hill before moving work farther north to Draw Street and replacing the entire road up the hill, though that move will not happen immediately.
To fully wrap up the project, there is some work that needs to be done as far back as 14th Street. The road will need to be sealed from 14th to Stampede as well as some grinding work near 17th and E. Sheridan, though that work will not start until April.
The city is taking advantage of this roadwork to replace a raw water line initially installed in the ‘90s with a new, larger one, city public works director Phillip Bowman said at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
“We will upsize it,” he said, “take advantage of the opportunity.”
