Cody’s Dan Smith has overseen many changes and different job responsibilities during his two decades with Wyoming Game and Fish.
On March 17, Smith was honored for his 20 years with the state agency during the G&F Commission meeting held at the Holiday Inn in Cody.
He is currently the interim deputy chief of the G&F Wildlife Division and Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor. The commissioners and G&F leaders expressed their gratitude to Smith at the meeting and presented him with a plaque.
Smith, a Cheyenne native, started his career working as a game warden in Arizona for eight years. In 2002, he returned to the Cowboy State to serve as a game warden and Cody Regional Access Coordinator.
Smith helped manage the state’s first Access Yes program that took place in the Absaroka Front Hunt Management Area and outside Thermopolis in 1999. Access Yes is a program that assists private landowners in providing hunters and anglers places to hunt and fish for free. The program started as a three-year initiative and became permanent in 2007. It has now expanded throughout the state with five different access coordinators overseeing each region.
“Access has always been an issue in the state,” Smith said.
In 2021 Access Yes opened provided more than 2.6 million acres of land for hunting as well as 4,005 lake acres and 82 stream miles for fishing on otherwise inaccessible private, state and landlocked public lands.
“Access to places to hunt and fish has never been more highly-valued than today,” said Rick King, chief of the Game and Fish’s wildlife division in a press release. “Maintaining and expanding access for hunting and fishing is a top priority for Game and Fish for recreation and to meet wildlife management objectives.”
In 2017 Smith was promoted to Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor and in 2021, became interim deputy chief of the Wildlife Division when former deputy chief Scott Edburg retired. Now he gets the pleasure of doing both jobs, a responsibility and learning curve he relishes because of his passion for wildlife.
“It’s a great opportunity,” he said.
