The Cody School District and Cody community dealt with a pair of tragedies when the school year began Monday.
A Cody Middle School student died Sunday afternoon when his ATV went into the canal off Lane 19 1/2. Grayson Henry, 13, was a day away from starting eighth grade.
Eastside School teacher Cheryl Barrus, 58, was set to start a year of teaching fourth grade at Eastside School but died unexpectedly Sunday.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, Cody Regional Health EMS, Cody Fire Department personnel, and Park County Search and Rescue were all dispatched to the scene just before 4 p.m. They were able to recover Henry from the canal and transport him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CMS principal Kelly Merager, who was a colleague of Barrus when he worked at Eastside, said both were well liked by students and staff throughout the school.
“Everybody in here was impacted by both of those individuals one way or another,” he said. “We’re thankful for the experiences we’ve had with them.”
While Barrus’ death wasn’t officially announced until Tuesday, Merager said CMS teachers read a prepared statement about Henry on Monday morning. Counselors from the school system and Yellowstone Behavioral Health were available to talk as well.
Superintendent Peg Monteith said she and assistant superintendent Tim Foley met with staff at both schools to determine how to respond.
“Students and staff rallied around one another,” Merager said. “We’re all trying to remember those good memories and positive experiences from Grayson and Cheryl.”
Merager said students and staff were still able to have a positive day and are working on a strong start to the school year, but aren’t taking things for granted.
“It makes you reflect on the blessings we all have,” he said.
Henry was remembered by a family friend on social media as being kindhearted, caring and a special, confident young man.
Viewing and visitation will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Thursday, 3-4 p.m. The funeral service will start at 4.
People may help the family with expenses by donating to a fund at Bighorn Federal and the funeral home. There are also donation boxes at both Rawhide Coffee locations downtown and at the kiosk by Walgreens under Grayson Henry memorial fund.
Barrus’ teaching career began in 1985 at Eastside and the 2020-21 school year would have begun her 35th year of educating the youth of Cody.
As one of three fourth grade teachers at the school, her absence was immediately felt and Monteith said former fourth-grade teacher Audra Wood filled in the first day but a long-term sub has now been brought in.
She said Wood was able to quickly adjust and prepare the class for the substitute. The position will eventually be opened for a new teacher.
Memorial services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Saturday at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at the Barrus family farm.
(Joshua Leach contributed to this report.)
