A man who led authorities on a cross-county car chase across the Montana border is now facing federal charges for a related incident.
Gerald Johnston, 57, is charged in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming with five counts of possession of stolen mail.
In September 2019, Johnston was accused of possessing a package belonging to a person with a fictitious name, allegedly from Cody. He is also accused of possessing in March 2021 mail belonging to people from North Carolina, Massachusetts, Arizona and Wisconsin.
In charging documents there is no explanation as to any investigations that took place in 2019, but the March 2021 dates align with when he was arrested by the Park County Sheriff’s Office, meaning he was allegedly in possession of the stolen mail when apprehended after the chase. He had been originally accused of “multiple mail thefts” at the time of his arrest in a Sheriff’s Office press release, but no formal charges were carried through on that accusation.
If found guilty, Johnston could face up to 25 years in prison and $1.25 million in fines.
In December Johnston pleaded guilty in Park County District Court to burglary under an Alford plea and was sentenced to 7-8 years in prison. Authorities said Johnston broke a car window at a South Fork campground in March 2021 and stole a wallet with credit cards inside. At the time police also accused him of trying to sell a variety of products online including the stolen wallet, two vintage board games, a storage device disguised as a soda can, a hunting camera and a baby bath thermometer.
The action didn’t stop after he was arrested.
While in custody at the Park County Detention Center this past June, Johnston said he was engaging in a hunger strike. In addition, staff also noticed him exhibiting other signs of “escalating behavior,” according to an affidavit.
While deputies were moving Johnston to a different jail cell so he could be monitored better, he started swinging his hands around while handcuffed, striking a window hard enough to cause large cracks. Detention staff used pepper spray on Johnston, who stands six foot eight inches and weighs more than 300 pounds, in order to get control of him. The window, handcuffs and a pair of Crocs footwear all had to be replaced because of the altercation.
A detention hearing was held for Johnston on March 22. He is currently in custody with the Wyoming Department of Corrections at an unlisted facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.