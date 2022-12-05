The extensive collection of artworks by the late Harry Jackson remains in a Cody warehouse that the family now wants to sell.
Since the items are owned by the Harry Jackson Institute, its board is facing an urgent search for a new home.
“It’s kind of a dire situation,” said Shannon Smith, institute board member. “It’s an amazing collection, a brilliant collection, which has no place to go.”
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is not an option, director Rebecca West said in an email, because it’s currently dealing with its own shortage of storage.
The institute’s board members don’t have the skills to raise the necessary funds, Smith said, but she expressed cautious optimism that the right, passionate folks will appear.
“I feel there are enough people who would get together and resolve this situation,” Smith said, “[but] is there a way to build a team of people?
“This collection needs to stay in Wyoming at a minimum, preferably Cody.”
Ideally, the art would be displayed in a building with climate control and modern security, board chair Mark Harris said. The warehouse has been deemed an unsuitable facility, noted Karen Briggs, consulting director, who has procured about $500,000 in grants for various institute projects.
“The collection is in really good shape,” Smith noted. “We’re sitting on a major collection of very important work by a very important artist,” which she realized after her first tour.
“I was dumbstruck by what was in that warehouse,” she said. “I’ve never been more moved than when Matt walked me though the collection.”
Matt Jackson, of Cody, one of Harry’s sons, served on the board until recently. He did not respond to numerous calls asking for confirmation about the family’s intention to sell the building, but Smith and Harris both said that’s what they understood.
The dilemma
In his later years, Harry Jackson (1924-2011) had studios in both Camaiore, Italy, and Cody. The latter is located in the warehouse, fully furnished.
“It’ll be emotionally hard to leave this building where Harry’s studio is,” Harris said, “but it’s not an archival-quality facility. We don’t want to just store [the art]. Pictures in a closet do no good.”
Before Jackson died he established the Harry Jackson Institute, a nonprofit with the mission of preserving his legacy. It has no endowment. Harris said Jackson’s intent was for “a brick and mortar museum for his unique items, to show the scope breadth and depth of his work. He wanted the museum to be in Cody.”
Jackson also preferred that his life’s work be kept as one, Harris added. “He wanted his collection to stay together, and his family did too,” he said. “The board’s primary goal is to keep it together. I think we can do it, I hope in Cody.”
Upon his death, Jackson’s oeuvre went to his heirs. “They got it all,” Harris said, but the family was interested in giving some art to the institute. Because the institute was reluctant to accept responsibility for a collection if there wasn’t widespread support, the board hired Briggs to do a feasibility study.
The “resounding” consensus was to keep it intact and in Cody, she said.
Through another grant, the institute hired an art historian/museum professional to evaluate the collection and recommend which works best illustrated the artist’s story and should therefore go to the institute. Subsequently the family transferred the ownership of most of the important works to the nonprofit, Briggs said.
“The family donated $10 million worth of art,” Smith said. Harris put the number of objects at more than 5,000, “the largest collection of Harry’s works in the United States, if not the world.” The items not related to art, such as personal journals, went to the University of Wyoming.
Through more grants obtained by Briggs, the collection has been inventoried and catalogued, Smith said, “so it’s ready to be moved” from the warehouse. “It’s not a good place for items of that value.” Briggs described the facility as “a leaking, drafty building.”
The options
The idea all along has been for the institute to take control of the collection and either establish a museum or find some way to promote his legacy, Smith said.
“What’s really important for Cody and the state of Wyoming is the magnitude of this man’s work,” Harris said. “He excelled at what he did, he was meticulous.”
While supportive of the Jackson institute, the center can’t accommodate the collection.
“The Buffalo Bill Center of the West endorsed the Harry Jackson [Institute’s] work with letters of support for its last two grant applications for assessment and planning projects,” director Rebecca West wrote in an email. “We also recognize their role as an important part of the cultural and artistic community of Cody and Wyoming.
“With respect to their collections needs, the Center is researching options for a Collection Storage Project to address our own pressing vault storage challenges in a potential four-year project.”
At present, under a grant secured by Briggs, the institute has contracted with an architect to assess the physical requirements for sufficient square footage to display and store Jackson’s art, Harris said. The resulting report, due summer 2023, can be used for promoting a permanent site.
With the architect’s recommendation, “we can take a description of the general needs to anywhere in the country,” Briggs added.
If no opportunity arises, Harris said the institute would be open to accepting sufficient, preferably free storage space in the interim. The warehouse is about 2,500 square feet with 15-foot-tall ceilings.
Although sensing that Jackson’s oeuvre may not end up in Cody, Smith said the board “will try to find the right people who see the collection’s value and will protect this legacy of a fascinating person.”
