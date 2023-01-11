Triggered by notification complications during the severe Dec. 21 winter storm, the Park County Commission and the county Homeland Security director are working to streamline communication to residents about weather-related closures of roads and county facilities.
During a county work session Tuesday, Jan. 10, county Homeland Security program director Jeff Martin said county residents often have to look multiple places for closure information. In some cases, as in the most recent major snow storm, the word gets out too late, he said.
“For me, I found out on the Sheriff’s Facebook site that the roads were closed,” Martin said. “I figured I better call Park (County School District) 6 since they were getting their buses out … but at that point it was already too late and the buses were already on the road and parents were on their way to work. When you’re a bus driver, you’re relying on the district office getting timely information, and sometimes they’re just not able to get it.”
Blowing snow and severe cold led to road and school closures in Park County on Dec. 21. Park 6 buses had already picked up many students when they decided to close school for the day, and the district developed a “reunification plan” to reunite kids with their parents.
Park County Commissioner Lee Livingston agreed with Martin that the county needs to streamline communication with county residents during significant weather events. He said that, twice during his tenure on the commission, the county courthouse has been closed due to weather. Each time, the county struggled with how to best get the information out to the community, he said.
“It was almost like we were trying to reinvent the wheel both times we did it,” Livingston said. “Each time we did it, it was like ‘How do we let everyone know?’ I think we need to have a work session, and let’s try and tighten this up, because you shouldn’t be going on Facebook to find out if the road’s closed or not.”
Commissioner Scott Mangold said a centralized source of information on road and facility closures would be helpful to the commissioners and other government officials communicating with their constituents.
“If there was one general source of information where I at least could get the information so I could talk about it on the radio we could at least get some of the information out to people who don’t have internet,” Mangold said.
It was suggested the county utilize its CodeRED public emergency notification system as a way to get the information out to the public. Martin said he was reluctant to do this, and wanted to ensure CodeRED was used minimally and only during critical emergencies.
“If you overuse CodeRED people turn it off because they’re tired of hearing it,” he said. “My opinion is that, when you get a CodeRED message, you should be sheltering or evacuating. It should be something bigger than closing roads.”
CodeRED is a web-based critical communication system that enables local public safety personnel to notify residents and businesses by telephone, text message and email of time-sensitive information, emergencies or urgent notifications.
Martin said he was interested in working together with the commissioners and other stakeholders to develop a countywide communication plan for significant weather events. This idea was supported by the commissioners.
“I know we have county road closures and highway closures seasonally, so let’s get this ironed out as soon as possible,” commissioner Lloyd Thiel said.
