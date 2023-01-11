11023-commission-SD1.jpg
Park County commissioners Lloyd Thiel (left) and Lee Livingston discuss the need for a streamlined system of notifying county residents of storm-related roads and facility closures during their Jan. 10 work session.

 Stephen Dow

Triggered by notification complications during the severe Dec. 21 winter storm, the Park County Commission and the county Homeland Security director are working to streamline communication to residents about weather-related closures of roads and county facilities.

