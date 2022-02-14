Mule deer populations in the Big Horn Basin are finally starting to recover from the harsh winter of 2017.
That was the report given by Tony Mong, wildlife biologist for Wyoming Game and Fish, during a public presentation on Jan. 27, presented through a number of different statistics analyzing buck and fawn populations throughout different regions in the Basin.
After the winter of 2016-2017, 60-80% of fawns were lost in the region. This led to significantly reduced populations for the next two years. Mong said 2021 was the “bright shining star” when it came to fawn ratios.
In 2021, there was a 79/21 ratio of fawns to bucks, well exceeding the 5-year 60/40 average and long term 62/38 average.
Mong said “catastrophic events” like the 16-17 winter typically happen every 10-15 years in the region, with mule deer populations always affected. He said it took about 1-2 years to fully track the decrease in mule deer population.
Mong said the mule deer population in the Upper Shoshone is 7,800.
Mong said late snowfall in April and May leads the mule deer to having fawns on their winter range, which then significantly hurts their chance of survival because of the migration they must conquer to their summer range. Sometimes these migrations can be long as 60 miles.
The food they consume in the early summer range, where plants are young and more nutritious, is particularly important. Summer is important for the overall livelihood of mule deer, as winter is a time for maintaining body weight.
Prior to the mid-1960s in Wyoming, all harvest data was collected at harvest stations. Now this data is garnered through a variety of measures implemented by G&F staff, including collaring and tracking fawn and buck population ratios. They also draw conclusions from hunter surveys, which Mong said has drawn a 44% response rate with only 33% of responses from in-state residents.
“We use stats on the surveys to estimate total harvest,” Mong said.
They have also started to utilize trail cameras for tracking diseases and migration routes, which have produced 450,000 images of mule deer this past year.
“Looking at general body condition, how are mules looking when they are going through the camera,” Mong said.
Mong said G&F has also been using the South and North Fork check stations to track diseases. Chronic wasting disease, a 100% fatal disease, can be found in deer that may or may not appear unhealthy. G&F studies have found the Greybull and Upper Shoshone river basins have a high density for the disease, as do hotspots like mineral licks.
Mong said the health of the herd’s doe population will determine the overall success of the herd. G&F staff have initiated CWD carcass transport and disposal efforts to prevent further spread of the disease.
“Trying to prevent spread to places that don’t have it,” Mong said.
From trail cam analysis, Mong has seen a 60/40 does to bucks ratio.
“The amount of fawns and their survival is key to building any population,” he said. “Ultimately it comes down to how many fawns are reproducing (surviving).”
Mong said fawn populations have historically trailed the state average in this region due to the harsh winters. Statewide, there has been an 8% drop in fawn populations since the 1980s. But 2021 was the best year for fawn ratios since 2015.
Although these populations are not at the level they were 10 years ago, they have improved in the five-year time frame.
