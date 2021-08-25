Park County is working to possibly use and expand Cody’s new wastewater treatment facility to eventually handle both city and county residents.
Commissioner Joe Tilden said at a meeting last week while the city will be involved in sewer services for the next few years at least, he’d like to see operations brought under Cody. Park County Engineer Brian Edwards agreed.
“We’ve asked, ‘What makes the most sense for the county good,’ and one facility makes sense,” he said.
Park County and the City of Cody have been discussing the possibility of teaming up to provide sewer services out of the new Cody facility, to avoid having to do much more work on the aging, nearby county sewer lagoons.
The county facility, just west of the city facility, would then be closed.
Edwards and Cody Public Works Director Philip Bowman are working on identifying the costs associated with using a joint facility. Commission chair Lee Livingston asked them to try to further define pricing then they could discuss it further.
Bowman said while final numbers for what the city could handle would only be determined a year after the new center becomes operational, he could get a good idea based on projections and capacity of the new facility. Cody’s new plant is expected to start operating in the fall or spring.
The county has federal COVID relief funds it could use for the project, but that money has to be earmarked by 2024.
“How the $2.5 to $3.0 million capital improvements cost would be paid is still up in the air, Edwards said via email. “The commissioners and city council have agreed in spirit to work together towards a solution. We anticipate that at least some of the costs would come from (COVID recovery) funds.”
He said they are also exploring other possible funding sources including Clean Water State Revolving Funds.
Commissioners had also asked about the possibility of short-term fixes on the county facility to make it last longer. Edwards said the $250,000-$300,000 Band-Aid fix would add about 3-5 years of life to the county facility but would not address long-term needs or the fact that two separate wastewater treatment facilities would continue to operate in close proximity on the northeast side of town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.