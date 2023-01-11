Dossie Overfield will continue leading the Park County Commission in 2023.
Overfield was nominated to continue in her role as board chair by Commissioner Lee Livingston during the Jan. 3 meeting. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Scott Mangold, who praised Overfield’s leadership in 2022.
“I thought Dossie did an outstanding job,” Mangold said. “She attends all the meetings and she gets stuff done. She represented Park County terrifically over the last year.”
Meanwhile, Commissioner Lloyd Thiel was nominated by Mangold to serve as the commission’s vice chair, and was approved unanimously by the commissioners. Mangold served as the vice chair in 2022.
The commission also approved commission liaisons to a variety of county boards during their first meeting of the year. Those positions remain largely unchanged from last year, except that new Commissioner Scott Steward was appointed to a variety of liaison roles previously filled by former Commissioner Joe Tilden.
Steward was appointed to the Yellowstone Regional Airport and CY Air boards as well as the Park County Historic Preservation Commission and Wyoming Child Support Program boards. He will also meet as needed with the county’s public health officer Dr. Aaron Billin.
Steward will also join the board of the Cody Shooting Complex, filling the role previously occupied by Thiel. Thiel noted that, in light of ongoing disagreements between the commission and the shooting complex, he felt he had lost the complex leadership’s trust and its board would benefit from some fresh blood.
Thiel will join Livingston as commission liaisons to the U.S. Forest Service — in a role formerly filled by Tilden — while Overfield will join Thiel as liaisons to the BLM
In other board-related discussions, the commission appointed longtime former clerk of district court Patra Lindenthal to the remaining two years of Steve Simonton’s unexpired term on the Park County Museum board. Simonton had served on the board since 2006, and was most recently reappointed on May 4, 2021.
The commission also appointed Park County Planning and Zoning Office Assistant Jolene Brakke to a new role as secretary for the Planning and Zoning Commission. If Brakke is unable to fill the role at any time, planning and zoning director Joy Hill can appoint someone else to fill the role.
