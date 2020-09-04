Northwest College is going to change in the next year, and its wants the community to help figure out how.
The college is hosting focus groups to help determine the path forward. Three focus group sessions have already happened. The final one will be held via Zoom on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
“We’ve had community members from Powell, Cody and Meeteetse participate side-by-side with college faculty and staff to visit about the challenges facing NWC and what the future could/should look like,” said spokesperson Carey Miller via email.
The focus groups and discussions are designed to help the college decide on its strategic vision for the foreseeable future.
Miller said that some of the topics discussed have included focusing on more local and national partnerships for students, ensuring real-world components to student education, recruiting more students from outside the typical area NWC serves, and recruiting students for degrees that prepare them to be a part of a remote workforce.
All of this discussion will be brought together on Sept. 10 at an event the college is calling “Future Summit,” where from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. the school will host expert speakers and run breakout sessions for the community and staff to refine their ideas to bring forward to college leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.