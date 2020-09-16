Tim Lasseter may be relatively new to the Cody area, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to get involved in the place he’s felt most at home.
He is running for one of four open spots on the Cody School Board after a run in 2018 saw him fall just 280 votes shy of winning a seat on the board.
Lasseter said he wants to make sure the students continue to have those positive experiences in the district and make Cody schools even better. He talked of helping the Cody district rise through the rankings.
“I think we have a great core group of teachers,” Lasseter said. “I think we have some good administration, and I think we should always strive to be the best. Second, third, or fourth place is not good enough ... I think we should be the best, because in my opinion, we are.”
Lasseter sees his background in both management and conflict resolution working at a warehouse for a multi-billion dollar company are strengths of his candidacy.
“That aspect gives me a knowledge that a lot of people don’t have when it comes to dealing with employee issues and how to be mutually beneficial for the employee and the employer,” he said.
Lasseter criticized the current board for its handling of the superintendent switch and the new bus barn design, saying that paying two superintendents “troubled” him and that the bus barn design was inadequate, citing the lack of pull-thru bays for the buses and having an outdoor wash bay for vehicles in Wyoming.
“If they were going to build a building, they should have been ready to spend the money to build it correctly,” he said. “If not, they should have waited until they had it. I’m a big proponent of ‘You don’t spend money you don’t have.’”
Lasseter’s wife has worked for the distric and is leaving at the end of the month.
Lasseter is a supporter of higher education beyond what the district provides, and wants to see more done with Career and Technical Education programs, as well as knowledge and outreach efforts for what is available at Northwest College.
“The ultimate goal is to send our kids out into the world equipped as best they can be,” he said. “Whether they go to college, whether they go to a trade, whether they work on a ranch, whatever they decide to do, we need to give them the best advantage that we can. And I think we should never stop striving to give them the best.”
