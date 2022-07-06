While sleeping in, ditching the paper and pencils, shelving the books and having fun in the sun may have been on the agenda to start the summer for most Cody students, many youngsters took advantages of the district’s wide variety of Summer Slam classes.
Students are offered multiple courses to choose from, and many are sure to pique the interests of a wide array of students. Early on, plenty of eager kids took advantage.
“I couldn’t wait for this class to start,” photography student Dagny Lee said. “This is a lot of fun.”
Photography was just one of a handful of free classes keeping kids engaged at Livingston Elementary School.
Other classrooms were filled with K-5 students studying guitar, painting, 3-D printing, calligraphy and much more.
Students in photography were in the process of mastering small digital cameras, while focusing on a variety of ways to get the perfect shot.
“I like wildlife and landscape the best,” Lee said. “I usually play with the camera on my dad’s phone when he lets me. Last week we saw four grizzly bears in Yellowstone.”
With 3-D printing still in its infancy, the possibilities of the emerging technology may be limitless, and a classroom full of Cody students got in on the ground level thanks to Larry Gerber’s summer class, completing individualized 3-D printed pieces they got to experiment with outside after they were finished.
“We are working on bubble wands right now,” future sixth grader Parker Shaw said. “In essence, it’s a bubble wand, but instead of having just one little bubble, you can make yours have multiple holes where in you can make multiple bubbles. So, you can blow three bubbles or even six bubbles at a time.”
Sounds simple enough, but plenty of detail and planning go into printing something out on a 3-D printer, and once young students get it down, it’s something they can take with them the rest of their academic careers and beyond.
“We use it on Tinkercad,” Shaw said, an app used in 3-D design, electronics and coding. “We send it to Mr. Gerber on Google Classroom, he puts it onto the little card and then the printer registers and says, ‘Oh, I’m doing this,’ and then, boom.”
Today’s 3-D printers are able to produce not just small items like bubble wands and camera cases but objects as big as houses.
“They are 3-D printing human organs now,” Shaw said. “It’s pretty cool.”
Art supplies filled the Livingston cafeteria as students diligently worked their way around paintbrushes and other materials to produce minor masterpieces in the Creative Canvases for Kids class.
“I am thoroughly enjoying my summer,” Sabine Bates said as she added the finishing touches to her painting.
The projects have run the gamut as the students perfect their skills.
“We’ve done gnomes, hot air balloons, orchards, llamas and whale tails,” incoming fifth grader Kayton Warner said. “I think the gnomes were my favorite, but I liked the llamas, too.”
Classes are just getting started, featuring subjects for all grade levels and interests, and run throughout the summer at Livingston, Sunset, Cody Middle schools and outdoor locations all around the region.
Students can take everything from kayaking and hiking to self-defense and manufacturing.
The district has teamed with multiple partners in the community to help the summer program succeed.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Rocky Mountain Song Writers, Wild West Paddle Club, Gradient Mountain Sports, Science Kids Cody!, Bright Futures Mentoring, Studio Theatre @ Cody Center for the Performing Arts, Cody Country Art League, Cactus Productions and Cody Rec Center have partnered with the school district for Summer Slam.
Tiffani Jackson, Jennifer Just, officer Jason Potter, Garrett Randolph and Preston Randolph were mentioned as partners and supporters as well.
“It’s really great how they set this up for the kids this summer,” Gerber said. “There really is something for everybody, and they really seem to be enjoying every minute of it.”
