Results for the fourth administration of the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress were recently released, with Cody students in grades three through 10 proficient or advanced in 17 of 19 areas tested.
“That made us feel good, but that’s not to say there isn’t work to be done,” assistant superintendent Tim Foley said. “There are some areas that are well above state standards, and the two that were not were very close.”
The WY-TOPP assessments are administered to students in grades three through 10 through an adaptive learning platform and provide summative assessments for math, English Language Arts (ELA) and science.
The results show Wyoming students’ scores in some subjects have dropped while they rose in other subject areas.
In eighth grade science, for instance, district students tested at 60.13% proficient or advanced compared to 45.93% for the rest of the state.
Tenth grade math students tested over 15% higher than the state average, while a number of other subjects tested between 5% and 10% higher than the state average.
The only two subjects below the state average were third grade math, 50.31% compared to 51.59%, and ninth grade ELA, 46.24% compared to 49.50% for the state.
“When we see these results we have a host of questions regarding what is influencing those scores,” Foley said. “Is it the curriculum? Is it the instruction? And we need to take a look back and see where those ninth graders were in eighth grade. Maybe language arts is an area the collective group has traditionally struggled in.”
And it’s not just about whether the students in the district are proficient or advanced, but whether they are continuing to grow and learn, Foley added.
The state will take the data and compare similar students and assess what kind of growth they have had.
If the state finds a district needs improvement in the numbers year after year, they can question the district about how they plan to improve the numbers.
“Fortunately that’s not a position we’ve been in,” Foley said. “We’d rather be in control and say, ‘Hey, this is what we need to do.’ That’s why we analyze the data points and have talks with the principals and their schools about subjects that might need improvement.”
All of the reporting showed primary and secondary students in Wyoming fared better with progress than other students across the country during and after the pandemic months.
“I’m happy with the fact that we are above state average in most subjects,” Foley said. “I definitely want to dive deeper into the growth piece and see where our kids are growing and what areas we need to improve. Am I happy? Yes. Am I satisfied? No.”
District principals are already looking at the data with their teams and teachers, and discussing strategies. The administration will then provide instruction, intervention and support.
“We have work ahead of us,” superintendent Vernon Orndorff said. “I am proud of our team ... but our goal is to be 100 percent proficient. We are going to drill down and find options and solutions that best serve our students.”
