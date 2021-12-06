After an outpouring of residents’ comments asking for their Kent Avenue neighborhood to be rezoned for less density due to a prospective development on two vacant lots, Cody planning and zoning members couldn’t muster enough votes to recommend city council either approve a zone change or keep it as is.
One issue, as city planner Todd Stowell said, was that the property owner looking to develop 12 residences on two roughly one acre lots in the subdivision was already poised to be able to apply for his subdivision prior to any final change in the zoning. Therefore, any change in the zoning would not be able to stop the proposed development if the developer were to go forward.
The seven member board was missing two members but still needed four members to approve an action. A vote to recommend rezoning for most of the subdivision failed 2-3 and a motion to keep it all zoned R-3 failed 3-2.
City council will vote on the proposal at an upcoming meeting.
The proposal to rezone the subdivision on the east end of Kent Avenue from R3 to R2 was done by one longtime homeowner, with the backing of most of the residents in the area aside from mainly the developer and a woman hoping to put a vacation rental on her lot.
The neighbors expressed a desire to maintain the semi-rural feel of the neighborhood, which features most lots around one acre in size.
“We knew the two lots would be developed, but in our wildest dreams, we never thought somebody would try to put 12 dwellings on them,” said neighbor Ron Strong. “This would nearly double number of families living there, dramatically change the subdivision forever.”
A friend of the developer, Andy Cowan, spoke on his behalf, noting that anyone could have bought the property to avoid this situation as the lots had been vacant for years.
He also countered the notion that this would decrease neighboring property values.
“There’s not a lot of R3 property in Cody available,” he said. “I think that actually increases the value.”
Strong, who brought the proposal before P&Z, said although he had lived there for more than four decades, he had never known the zoning actually allowed higher density residential in the area.
Fellow neighbor Ron Eickle said one reason he and other neighbors objected to the annexation of the area by the city in the mid-80s was the idea of something like this happening.
“We have fought this issue between county and city ever since we were first there,” he said.
After the area was annexed into the city it was listed as high-density residential. When zoning was updated in 2017 as part of a new master plan, that was changed to R-3, which is actually the less dense of the two higher density residential zones.
Stowell said any zoning change would likely not alter much in the short term, as despite the zoning, the neighborhood is full of low density development.
“From the city planner perspective, we have to put some density somewhere to accommodate the demand we’re experiencing,” he said. “That being said, when you have 1 acre lots that already have houses on them, unless you’re demolishing all of them and starting fresh, it’s hard to accommodate the R3 density. You’re probably not going to see R3 density on most of these properties.”
Stowell added that while much of the infrastructure there now could accommodate denser development, the road would have to be widened and full sidewalk and gutters added to accommodate more of the lots going to higher density development.
The city has a 60 foot easement if needed.
The matter of rezoning most of the neighborhood except for the lots set to be developed – as recommended by staff – caused lengthy discussions among P&Z members.
Karinthia Herweyer, in favor of the rezoning, said the neighborhood was an oasis of semi-rural sensibility amidst a sea of more crowded developments cropping up.
“Looking at these properties, that really is a unique thing,” she said. “When it was developed many years ago, it truly was a rural area, so to still have that opportunity in the city, that creates some value. That really adds value to the home.”
Scott Richard countered that a key charge for P&Z as per the city master plan is to accommodate growth.
“My only concern I have is Cody is growing and for us to comply with increasing infill, trying to accommodate the master plan, this is a prime area,” he said. “I’m not opposed to rezone specific areas, but we can’t stop this development, nor should we.”
