The Cody School District has one student isolated due to a positive test and 13 quarantined due to close contact with a positive case outside of school, superintendent Peg Monteith announced Wednesday afternoon.
Three staff members, not teachers, have also been quarantined.
"We will continue our efforts with heightened sanitizing and disinfecting; mask wearing and social distancing," she wrote. "Our partnership with Public Health is greatly appreciated. Thank you, Dr. Billin and staff at Public Health. We appreciate our community partners supporting the district's efforts to keep schools safe."
