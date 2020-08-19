Turnout was up in Tuesday’s primary election in Park County, especially in terms of absentee ballots.
This year more people voted absentee – usually a smaller total – than in person.
“That’s roughly what we were expecting,” said Colleen Renner, Park County clerk.
In total, 8,807 people voted in Park County, 4,873 absentee and early votes and 3,935 poll votes.
Two years ago 8,341 people voted in the primary and only 6,750 voted in the last presidential year primary in 2016.
The process was smooth for multiple reasons. For one, Renner said the office got all new voting machines that process ballots faster.
Also, she said staff were able to count all absentee ballots ahead of time thanks to a directive by the secretary of state that gave them permission to count Thursday and Friday.
Results for the bulk of votes cast were therefore available less than an hour after polls closed at 7 p.m., with final unofficial results released soon after 9 p.m.
Outside the polling places there were few issues, with only one infraction reported. Pat Cole, county election staff member, said Scott Weber was asked to move his truck parked across Beck Avenue from the Cody Auditorium as it had a Nina Webber sign on it and was within 100 yards of the polling location.
Multiple members of the public reported the situation, saying the truck had been parked there all morning, Cole said.
Also, the Casper Star-Tribune reported Kanye West is officially trying to get on Wyoming’s presidential ballot as an independent candidate this fall, and in Casper people with petitions to get him on the ballot had been reported for being too close to polling locations.
In Wyoming, West will need to secure 4,025 signatures to qualify, though the Secretary of State’s Office encourages twice that number in order to avoid any challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.