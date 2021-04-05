Gerald Johnston, 56, the man who allegedly broke into a car and stole credit cards and about $600 cash before leading authorities on a cross-county chase into Montana, has been extradited to the Park County Detention Center.
Johnston was placed in custody March 24 after he was arrested in Carbon County, Mont., and taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Center in Billings.
Johnston is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
During his preliminary hearing on Friday, Johnston’s public defender, Travis Smith, tried to expose holes in the prosecution’s case, including the fact only circumstantial evidence tied Johnston to the theft of the wallet containing the credit cards he used.
“There’s zero evidence of my client breaking into the vehicle, or anybody seeing this happen,” he said.
The reporting party to the crime, a group of ice climbers from Nebraska, said a backpack containing the wallet had been stolen while they were out climbing for three hours near the Deer Creek Campground in the South Fork.
Smith described the South Fork Road that accesses the campground, about 42 miles from Cody, as a “fairly busy” county road and the trailhead as “fairly active.” The Deer Creek campground is a known location for world-class ice climbing.
“There might be some circumstantial evidence but the state has left some gaping holes,” Smith said.
The climbers reported that a man they had seen with a blue Ford Explorer and two dogs parked in a campsite near theirs was no longer there when they discovered the window broken to their vehicle. Johnston was actually found driving a Ford Excursion when apprehended by authorities.
Surveillance cameras from Walmart showed a man with a tattoo holding the leashes of two German shepherds inside the store. This individual’s appearance matched the description the climbers had provided to authorities, which also matches Johnston. An Oregon registration of the vehicle he was seen getting into outside the store was also connected to Johnston.
The stolen credit card was also used at Wendy’s, Bomgaars and a gas station, but Deputy Clayton Creel could not say whether these purchases occurred before or after the Walmart purchases. Smith did not deny that his client used the credit card at Walmart, but would not take responsibility for any other use or possible involvement in procurement.
“Knowing these alleged use of credit cards and timing would be pretty important because it is fairly common missing financial tools such as credit cards and checkbooks are … for the lack of the better words, traded,” he said.
Smith argued for a $5,000 cash/surety bond for his client. He was not aware of Johnston’s criminal history when making this argument, which included fleeing from authorities in 2018 and being a registered sex offender since 1990.
“He has shown multiple times he has no problem endangering the public,” Prosecuting Attorney Larry Eichele said. “I do believe he is a flight risk and danger to society.”
Waters said he found validity in Smith’s argument but found the amount of circumstantial evidence to be overwhelming.
“It is circumstantial, there’s no question about that,” Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters said. “But, it’s about as good as circumstantial can get under the circumstances.”
Johnston’s case will be tried in Park County district court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.