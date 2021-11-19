A former Powell man was sentenced to life imprisonment in Goshen County District Court on Friday afternoon.
Sean Pettus, 32, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he had his no contest plea to second degree murder accepted by Goshen County District Court Judge Patrick Korell.
That plea was drawn into question prior to the hearing when Pettus claimed he not been given proper counsel before pleading no contest to the murder of Madison Cook, 20. He submitted a request to withdraw his plea, but Korell denied the request at the beginning of the hearing that took two hours and 24 minutes on Friday.
Torrington Police submitted evidence into the record of Pettus saying his attorneys had actually advised him against agreeing to the no contest plea.
Pettus also pleaded guilty arson, two counts of burglary, and auto theft. Korrell sentenced him to 29-50 years in prison for these crimes in addition to the life imprisonment.
