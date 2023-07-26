A Cody couple is currently sitting in the Park County Detention Center on a combined $325,000 bond due to charges alleging they endangered their daughter by allowing her to be in the presence of methamphetamine.
Justice Annamarie Anderson, 28, and Jeremy Johnstone, 25, are also alleged to have committed their third offense of possessing a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine.
Anderson currently has a $275,000 bail while Johnstone has a $50,000 bail.
According to the affidavit, Park County Undersheriff Andy Varian first became aware of the situation July 14 after receiving a report from the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
DFS had received a call from Cody Regional Health on July 14 reporting that Anderson had tested positive for drugs, including THC and methamphetamine. DFS was concerned because Anderson had a four-month old daughter at the time and wanted to do a home visit, the affidavit said.
Varian and a DFS social worker visited Anderson and Johnstone’s Cody home on July 14. Anderson told them she had not taken any methamphetamine and her daughter was “healthy,” the affidavit said.
Varian and the DFS worker later visited the daycare where Anderson’s daughter was enrolled and were told the child “has been happy and healthy with no substantial concerns,” the affidavit said.
The next day, July 15, Park County Patrol Sgt. Phil Johnson arrived at Anderson and Johnstone’s residence after learning a probation check had been conducted, the affidavit said.
During Probation and Parole’s search, they found suspected methamphetamine and numerous other drug paraphernalia items, the affidavit said.
Johnstone’s probation officer said she wanted Sgt. Johnson “to deal with it criminally” if he “felt what they found amounted to a crime,” Johnson wrote in the affidavit.
During their search, probation agents found a cigar box with a baggie full of methamphetamine and a small vial with clear liquid, the affidavit said. Syringe caps were also found on top of a cabinet in the master bedroom, and a purse was located which contained seven syringes, three of which were loaded with a clear substance.
Johnson asked the couple about the drug-related items the probation officers had found.
Johnstone said “he was a previous user and that was the stuff he used, but he’s tried to get rid of what he could in the house,” the affidavit said.
Anderson denied the purse was hers, despite its containing a pill bottle with her name on it. She also denied knowledge of the syringes found inside the purse, the affidavit said.
Johnstone ended up testing positive for marijuana, but not for methamphetamine. Still the drug items found inside the residence tested positive for methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
The couple was arrested at their residence on July 18, and were both arraigned in Park County Circuit Court July 21.
Both were ordered not to leave Park County and not to consume or ingest any alcohol or any illegal controlled substances. They were further ordered not to be in places that sell alcohol, according to the bond conditions document.
They will now face separate preliminary hearings to determine if their cases get transferred to Park County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.