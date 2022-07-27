The new owners of Wyoming Legacy Meats want Cody to be the regenerative agriculture epicenter of the United States.
Last month at a city council meeting, Forward Cody President James Klessens invited one of the owners, Evan DeMarco, to speak about his and his business partner’s vision, being realized with help from Forward Cody.
The owner of Complete Health and Wellness, doing business as Complete Human, bought Wyoming Legacy Meats in February and has been working on their vision of natural, locally sourced meats.
They are also working to build a processing plant on County Road 2AB and partner with a nutrition supplement company to potentially utilize the former Cody Labs facility.
Earlier in the year the company even brought in the “Liver King,” Texas resident Brian Johnson, who may continue to be a big supporter of the company. He toured town and area ranches during his visit.
“If you saw a shirtless barbarian walking down the street, you can blame me for that one,” DeMarco said. “But as a part of that, our goal is to expand that facility and take all of the (unused parts) from our facility right across the street.
“We’re focused on being the first zero-waste facility in the United States.”
Klessens said the company is designing a facility to reach a 100-head capacity.
The meat plant is expected to be in operation a year from now, early to mid summer 2023.
“We’re in the process of finishing the design on a 16,000 square foot facility,” Klessens said. “We’re looking to begin construction as soon as we have the funds available, probably the fall of this year, hoping that we can pull it together.”
He said once the expansion is complete they plan to employ another 78 people. Klessens said he plans to then employ people at an average wage of $27.50 an hour, which, along with benefits, is expected to generate $56 million a year in the community.
“So it is going to be a big economic driver to the community,” he said.
Funds will be a mix of grants from federal programs and loans, some facilitated through Forward Cody.
“Complete Human has three million followers, they just want 10K to subscribe (to the box delivery),” he said. “Meat processing fits everything we do here.”
DeMarco came from the fish oil industry. Now, he’s part of a company with a plan to help improve domestic food security and to assist local meat producers who abide by the high standards set by the company as far as raising and feeding livestock, to then get high dollar for the meat.
“We have an opportunity to work with local producers to increase their revenue through our programs to eliminate as many middlemen as possible in our supply chain and ultimately build a business from the ground up here that we feel, frankly, is going be a testament to making Cody the regenerative agriculture epicenter of the United States,” he said. “In building this facility, our focus is to kind of create the facility of the future in a consumer direct of a way as possible, and get as close as possible to lots of plans,. There’s lots of exciting things going on, a lot of moving parts and, as such, we haven’t slept a lot, but it’s been a it’s been a wild ride.”
