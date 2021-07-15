Weeks after a small outbreak of COVID-19 in the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center led to heightened restrictions, conditions have improved enough to be able to loosen up again.
“We currently have no active COVID cases among any of our residents, or staff that work at Long Term Care, and are therefore not required to perform weekly testing of residents and staff at this time,” hospital spokesperson Ashley Trudo said Wednesday.
Due to the low number of virus cases in the county – there were seven reported the day before the announcement – the center is dropping even more of its restrictions.
Going forward, indoor visitations of residents will again be allowed.
At this time, staff are not requiring appointments for visitation. They will be on a first-come-first served basis, according to availability.
Staff have three areas inside the building and two places outside the building set aside for visitation. Visiting hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Visitors will still have to follow a procedure:
• Come to the front door and be screened
• Plan on wearing a mask while you are in the building
• Limit your visits to 45 minutes
• Limit the number of visitors to two at a time. If you have children 17 and under, staff encourage an outdoor setting for your visit
