Road
Vehicles head east on Big Horn Avenue in a view from Freedom Street. The intersection is one of the possible locations for an interim pedestrian crosswalk planned to be installed by WYDOT in time for the start of school.

 AMBER STEINMETZ

A temporary pedestrian crossing could be installed on Big Horn Avenue at Freedom or Roberts street by the start of the school year, WYDOT District Engineer Jack Hoffman announced Tuesday at a Park County commissioners’ meeting

