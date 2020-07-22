A multi-vehicle crash reported around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Red Barn gas station in Wapiti has left a few people injured.
Three ambulances from Cody Regional Health, a Guardian Helicopter and Cody Fire personnel were called into the accident near County Road 6CU on US 14-16-20 West. Emergency staff were directed on the scanner to help "extricate" passengers from a vehicle.
Emergency personnel said on the scanner a 38-year old female had an open femur fracture while another individual suffered a severely broken leg.
Other individuals involved in the accident had minor injuries.
More information will be posted when made available.
