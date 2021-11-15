A new nursery and garden center is coming to Cody.
On Oct. 12, Cody Planning and Zoning Board members approved a site plan for Pollen Landscapes at 601 Stone St.
The proposal includes three greenhouses, the biggest comprising of a 30x104-foot long structure, with the back part being a greenhouse and the front part a retail building.
Pollen Landscapes, owned by Kendra Morris, operated last year next to Triple L Sales.
The area she will be building along Stone Street is amid much undeveloped land and will be entirely fenced in to protect from deer – vitally important for her business – with a gate in the front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.