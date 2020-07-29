For the fourth consecutive year, Wyoming will host the Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Cup United Shooting Sports League national competition Friday-Sunday at the Cody Shooting Complex.
“I am excited to welcome the Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Cup back to Wyoming again this summer, a prestigious event which highlights shooting sports excellence and our state’s firearms industry,” Gov. Mark Gordon said. “I attended the 2019 competition and was impressed by the marksmanship, professionalism and enthusiasm of the competitors.”
The event, presented by Vortex Optics, is organized through Wyoming State Parks and the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Office. The event has brought hundreds of competitors and shooting enthusiasts to Wyoming.
The United Multi Gun League 3-gun event includes 12 stages with a mix of bay and natural terrain at various distances up to 500 yards.
Prizes include trophies, coins and medals.
Camping spots are available for contestants, and more information is at the WSP website.
Competition registration is available at: ussleagues.com/events/2020-wyoming-magpul-governors-match-presented-by-vortex-optics/.
This is a level four event, meaning that it is national and members will qualify at level four after they have participated at a national and or world match and after the match score is recorded as a completed match.
