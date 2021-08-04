The 11th annual Chief Joseph butterfly count will be Friday, open to all.
Organizer Bobbie Holder said those interested should rendezvous at 9:30 a.m., with the count starting at 10. The meeting spot is 11 miles up the Chief Joseph Highway from the turnoff from WYO 120 N, a mile after the Northwest College camp and a mile before Dead Indian lookout.
Participants should bring a lot of water along with a camera, sunblock, lunch and, if they have them, butterfly books and nets. Holder will have extra nets and also distribute information about what plants the butterflies use.
“It is hot and dry, and our butterfly numbers may be down a bit because of it, but that is important data as well, just not as much fun to get,” she noted.
With sufficient interest, Holder might hold an impromptu, educational session. Otherwise, she said there will be no set agenda and the count will “go with the flow.”
