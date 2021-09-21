Yellowstone National Park search and rescue crews have located the body of one man and are looking for another man at Shoshone Lake.
Crew members recovered the body of Mark O’Neill along the east shore of the lake on Monday, according to a Park news release.
O’Neill, 67, from Chimacum, Wash., and his half-brother, Kim Crumbo, 74, from Ogden, Utah, were reported overdue by a family member Sunday from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake.
On Sunday park crews located a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of Shoshone Lake, as well as a canoe, paddle, PFD and other personal belongings on the east shore of the lake.
Search and rescue efforts continued with 10 crew members on foot in the area Tuesday to locate Crumbo. Grand Teton National Park interagency ship and crew are also assisting with air operations.
Both O’Neill and Crumbo are National Park Service retirees, and Crumbo is a former Navy Seal.
This incident remains under investigation. The public is asked to maintain distance from any law enforcement personnel, equipment, vehicles and their related activity for the safety of the public in this remote area and to protect the integrity of the work.
Shoshone Lake, the park’s second-largest lake, is located at the head of the Lewis River southwest of West Thumb. At 8,050 acres, its average year-round temperature is about 48 degrees Fahrenheit. Survival time is estimated to be only 20 to 30 minutes in water of this temperature.
