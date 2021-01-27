The Park County commissioners have agreed to adopt a proposal coming out of a discussion considering the selection of a site or the purchase of real estate.
The decision came after an executive session held during their meeting on Tuesday. Commission Chair Lee Livingston would not divulge any more information about what this proposal involves.
“It will be out eventually,” he said.
In the commissioner agenda for the meeting, the executive session also lists the state statute section pertaining, “To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law” as the topic of discussion.
Governmental purchases of real estate do not need to be disclosed to the public until finalized due to the sensitive nature of market pricing.
