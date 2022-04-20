A recommendation to name a local mountain after famous 20th century artist Jackson Pollock has been rescinded.
At their meeting on Tuesday, the Park County commissioners unanimously voted to take back their support for naming a red sandstone butte off Chief Joseph Highway after Pollock. The mountain or large hill, unofficially known as “Red Hill” and “Red Butte” and “Red Cliffs,” is located on Two Dot Ranch property. Park County Commissioner Chair Dossie Overfield said, upon learning that the ranch’s owner does not support the naming, she decided to bring the issue back before the board for reconsideration.
“When you have a monument on private land it does attract people whether it is geographically recognized or just on maps,” commissioner Lloyd Thiel said.
Commissioner Lee Livingston said he spoke with ranch general manager Mark McCarty, who told him Two Dot owner Fayez Sarofim does not support the naming.
Cody resident Dewey Vanderhoff, who has advocated for the Pollock designation and spoke out on its behalf Tuesday, said he was surprised to learn that Sarofim, a Houston billionaire with an extensive art collection who has donated to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, didn’t support the idea. Overfield said no one from Two Dot was contacted before the Pollock proposal was made.
“People see it on a map and they want to climb to the top of it or scratch their name in the sand rock or whatever it is,” Thiel said. “And if we can help avoid that or at least protect the landowners, that’s why I’m sitting here, not for some artist back east.”
Vanderhoff reiterated the same tourist benefits of naming the mountain after Pollock that he had mentioned when he first promoted the idea to the board in March. However, the commissioners expressed concerns about trespassing and vandalism. The butte is completely fenced off from WYO 296.
“My concern is that we are potentially drawing people because of that (naming) to private land,” Overfield said. “I don’t want to be in on that.
“I think that’s disruptive to private landowners, and they have a right to their privacy.”
Commissioner Joe Tilden agreed, saying when he was working as an outfitter that many people trespassed in order to explore Castle Rock on the South Fork.
“If somebody’s trespassing, you call the sheriff,” Vanderhoff said in response.
Overfield said she may have felt different about the issue if the Two Dot supported it, and said she is not opposed to acknowledging Pollock in some other way, a desire shared by commissioner Scott Mangold.
Private desires
Although Pollock only spent the first 10 months of his life in Cody, he was friends with and influenced famous Western artist and Cody resident Harry Jackson. Vanderhoff, who used to work for Jackson, said he led similar efforts to get some local designation for Pollock back in the 1970s and 80s. Vanderhoff said the Chief Joseph Highway area is more special to him than any other area in the county, as it was where his family first homesteaded when they moved to the area and where he spent much of his youth.
The Wyoming Board on Geographic Names will consider the Pollock naming and offer its recommendation on the matter at its May 18 meeting. This recommendation will be brought for final consideration before the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, which meets monthly and publishes quarterly lists of new or changed names of geographic features.
Shelley Messer, executive director for the Wyoming board, said the body puts a significant amount of weight into private landowner input.
She said name proposals are scrutinized at an elevated level when it pertains to unnamed features.
“We’re not going to name something just to name something,” she said.
Messer said the board also considers the application proposal and general public comments. She said they have received 15-20 comments on the Pollock naming, all opposed. Livingston, who voted against the initial recommendation, said he has only received negative responses as well, including his father who was “pretty pissed off about it.”
Messer said the national board also puts significant emphasis on local and state input on a proposal. The Pollock proposal was submitted by Michigan artist Gregory Constantine to the U.S. Geological Survey and USBGN first, before it was sent to the local level for consideration. This board will render a decision based off its own research and the recommendations made on the local and state levels.
“They do their own independent research,” Messer said. “They want to be thorough and just make a good, conscious decision.”
Vanderhoff said not only the mountain, but additional local landmarks should also be named after Pollock, whom he described as “a titan of the art world” and one of the “five gods of Mount Olympus of 20th century art.”
“We need something at the airport for arrivals,” he said. “We need something downtown.”
A recent Pollock painting fetched a sale price of $61 million at a Sotheby’s auction in November, according to artnet.com.
Despite expressing great disappointment with the commissioners’ decision during the discussion, Vanderhoff said after the meeting he didn’t think the move will be consequential with the state or national boards.
“It holds no weight whatsoever,” he said.
After the commissioners approved the name recommendation in March, some members of the community expressed their desire to have the feature named after something pertaining to Native American heritage. There was little comment about this idea made on Tuesday, but Vanderhoff said in conversations with Native American historians there was no known connection to Red Hill and Native American ancestry.
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s wide open,” he said.
