The effort to build a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Cody remains stymied as the city Planning and Zoning board did little to move the project forward or to deny it outright at its June 27 meeting in the Cody Auditorium .
By the end of the two-hour meeting, the board had failed to approve City Planner Todd Stowell’s height interpretation for the second time and failed to approve the site plan.
The site plan was tabled with the board agreeing the applicant should work with the city to complete a development plan, which would come back before the board for a vote upon its completion.
The board did, however, approve the conditional use permit for a second time, but voted that it would be contingent upon approval of the applicant’s special exemption request, which would allow for the temple spire’s height.
But, the special exemption was not approved after it died for lack of a motion.
Planner’s interpretation of height debated
Board member Matthew Moss asked City Building Official Sean Collier to speak about the city code as it relates to building height.
“I find it highly irresponsible for us to make a legal decision about the height of anything without agreeing upon and understanding the current building code,” Moss said. “I also wish to remove any perception of bias among the board by inviting city subject matter experts to provide us with a better understanding.”
Collier, who said he was not an LDS member, described the temple as large occupancy.
“The church has to be held to the same standards as any other building based on its type of construction and occupancy type,” he said.
Collier said a steeple, tower, spire or dome is covered under the international building code’s definition of “rooftop structure.”
Collier said the temple would only be one story, and the height of the roof on the proposed temple would be 26 feet. In a rural residential zone, where the temple is proposed to be constructed, there is a 30-foot height restriction.
He said he was “very confident” that his, the city planner’s and the fire marshal’s interpretation of the temple’s height was accurate.
“Just like I do with any project, I review it in accordance with the codes,” Collier said. “The black letter of the code is what gives me my direction.”
He added there is no other way to interpret the temple, based on the city’s code.
“The only thing that would be a factor would be the actual, definitive and final type of construction they proposed to build the structure with,” Collier said. “That’s going to vary the heights that it can be allowed to be built to.”
He concluded the proposed temple “definitely is” in compliance with current building code.
“If they’re going with a higher type of construction and/or they’re constructing the temple tower out of what we consider non-combustible construction, they can actually be unlimited in height,” Collier said.
Board member Dan Schein said he felt the same way he did at the June 15 meeting.
“If you were to ask the general public on the street ... what the interpretation of a building height is, they would include that spire,” he said.
Collier said the spire is defined as a rooftop structure, and is not included in the maximum allowable height of the building.
“That height [restriction in the code] is what your main structure can be, and then the exceptions are granted to towers, temples, spires and domes and other rooftop structures to extend above that a certain amount, and it depends on how you build it as to how far it can be extended,” he said. “If it’s built properly or in a certain way, it could be unlimited in height.”
P&Z Board Chair Carson Rowley said he believed the spire does count toward the building height and wanted it to go through a special exemption process.
Stowell told the board his interpretation of the temple’s height was “measured according to the [city] zoning code.”
“My frustration with the board right now is no one has provided an alternative explanation or logic to why the interpretation that has been provided is invalid,” he said. “In my view, you don’t like it, but no one has explained why or provided alternative analysis that appears valid.”
Board member Kim Borer said she had no problem with Stowell’s interpretation, but said the issue was the building’s elevation.
“We need to talk about elevation,” she said. “The other thing we need to consider is precedent ... I do not know of any precedent that is allowing a building with a [rooftop] structure that’s over two times its size to be in the city of Cody.”
Moss made a motion for the board to find the temple in compliance with Cody’s zoning regulations for the maximum number of stories and maximum building height, thereby avoiding the need for a special exemption.
Board members Scott Richard, Schein, Rowley and Josh White voted against the motion, while Borer and Moss voted in favor. Board member Ian Morrison recused himself. With four nays, the motion failed.
Conditional use permit reconsidered
The board reconsidered the CUP despite having approved it during its June 15 meeting to make clear “the intent of this board was to not accept the building height interpretation of the city planner, which is how that particular motion was written in the packet,” Rowley said.
The board voted to add language to the CUP that its approval would be contingent upon acceptance of the special exemption request.
Moss and Borer were opposed.
The board failed to approve the findings of facts outlined in the CUP, which “further explain our reasoning on the conditional use permit,” Rowley said.
Schein said he took issue with the CUP’s description of the temple as a “great design.”
“The finding [in the CUP] is that approval of the project would recognize great design. I’m sorry to say that I question whether this is actually a great design, considering the same design has been deployed multiple times in the past,” he said.
Borer agreed, saying “I don’t know that they looked at Cody’s character and heritage when they designed it.”
“There needs to be more design that’s pertinent to our community,” she added.
Schein made a motion to table the item, but it failed on a tie vote, with Richard, Borer and Moss voting against and Schein, Rowley and White voting in favor.
A subsequent motion to accept or reject was not made, causing the item to die for lack of a motion.
Special exemption request discussed
Due to a second failure to approve Stowell’s height interpretation, Schein recommended the board refer to the Cody Master Plan for guidance in dealing with the special exemption request. He said the master plan discouraged development in residential areas that is not in harmony with the existing or desired character of the neighborhood.
Board member Josh White said he could not support the special exemption because “this plan and any of its exemption requests is not consistent with the applicable provisions of the Cody Master Plan.”
Moss, however, said he found it “tough” the board was rejecting the special exemption given that the city planner, city building official and fire marshal all said “that it is within code, [and] it all complies with the law.”
Borer made a motion to approve the special exemption request, but it failed with Richard, Schein, Rowley and White voting against it. Borer and Moss voted in favor.
Noting that other houses of worship in Cody are 70 feet high, Moss made a motion to approve the special exemption request for up to 70 feet, but it died due to the lack of a second.
Site plan reconsidered
Moss began the discussion saying the temple site plan was “well laid out” and it was “considerate” of the church to put the temple over 405 feet away from the nearest neighbor. He added that the parking plan would prevent overflow into the neighborhood.
Borer said she would be voting against the site plan because of the building elevation, noting that other LDS temples had been built at 66 feet, not at 102 feet.
Rowley agreed with some aspects of the site plan.
“From a parking standpoint, from a traffic standpoint, from a snow storage and drainage standpoint ... I think all of those things do meet the site plan requirements,” he said. But, he took issue with the lighting.
“There is a possibility and an option to make conditions of approval for the site plan in terms of the architectural lighting,” Rowley said.
The board then discussed whether it should dictate when an applicant can turn the lights on and off, while Borer said it should be the applicant’s, not the board’s, responsibility to present a workable site plan.
Stowell told the board the church had already submitted a lighting plan.
“If the city did have a dark sky ordinance, which we don’t, the standard in such ordinances are typically down to about 0.1 foot candles at the property line, and this lighting plan complies with that,” he said. “That includes all of the site lighting, both the parking and the pathways [but] I do not believe the photometric map included the illumination of the temple building itself, but it’s 400 plus feet away [from its nearest neighbor].”
Stowell added there is no specific regulation in the city’s zoning code about architectural lighting.
“All of our authority for regulating light is in our parking code,” he said. “If it’s not a light associated with parking, we have no authority to regulate it.”
Richard, however, said “the challenge that I see is we’re in a residential neighborhood, and we’re talking about lighting up a tower, which will be seen by many different residents right there as well as further across the city.”
Greg Rasmussen, director of the special projects department for the LDS, suggested the church and the city draft an agreement.
“One thing that we’ve done in other jurisdictions ... is work on a development agreement with the city,” he said. “[And] we can look at specifics.”
A motion to table the item and allow for a development agreement to be worked out by city staff and the applicant was approved unanimously.
After the vote, Borer apologized to residents that the Cody Master Plan was not being used by the city, but had been shelved.
“I’m asking the mayor, the [city] manager and the city council to wipe off the dust and get it out and look at it,” she said. “And see that what the citizens ask for, they get.”
On the Cody Temple subject. What is needed is just common sense, which is short in supply these days. Most of our community does not want the commercial building on a hill built in our town; not in the residential subdivision where all but one neighborhood has objected, not 101 feet tall (the top of it is the roof on the tower, spire, whatever) not lit up 24/7 for people to have their view of the mountain pass disrupted; not as an advertisement for less than 12% of the population of this community. No other denomination has or will ask to build something like this. This private club is only for certain members only and is not open to the public. It is not a 'church,' it does not prevent any LDS from attending services at their Stakes. There is no denial of the freedom to worship. We the people of this community are politely asking our city government to use their discretion and just say NO.
