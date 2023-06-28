The effort to build a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Cody  remains stymied as the city Planning and Zoning board did little to move the project forward or to deny it outright at its June 27 meeting in the Cody Auditorium .

(1) comment

Robin Berry

On the Cody Temple subject. What is needed is just common sense, which is short in supply these days. Most of our community does not want the commercial building on a hill built in our town; not in the residential subdivision where all but one neighborhood has objected, not 101 feet tall (the top of it is the roof on the tower, spire, whatever) not lit up 24/7 for people to have their view of the mountain pass disrupted; not as an advertisement for less than 12% of the population of this community. No other denomination has or will ask to build something like this. This private club is only for certain members only and is not open to the public. It is not a 'church,' it does not prevent any LDS from attending services at their Stakes. There is no denial of the freedom to worship. We the people of this community are politely asking our city government to use their discretion and just say NO.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.