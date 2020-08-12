Park County’s top public health leaders are working to dispel rumors and clarify the facts of COVID-19.
“There’s so much fiction out there and I’m trying to bring it together for people,” said Joe Tilden, Park County Commissioner chair.
Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County Public Health officer, and Bill Crampton, county nurse manager, spoke before the Park County commissioners on Tuesday.
Billin said although statewide cases appeared to be trending down after peaking recently, Park County has remained consistent with its number of cases.
After an initial peak in Powell, Cody is the new hotspot for coronavirus cases, hosting 14 of the county’s 19 active cases as of early Monday morning.
Billin said Wyoming is still in the midst of the first of the pandemic outbreak, and a second wave is likely to occur in the fall in conjunction with the cold and flu season. He said, “a lot of overlap” between COVID-19 and the influenza flu could possibly reduce cases of the latter with people making heightened sanitation and contamination efforts.
Questioning state
policies
Commissioners Lloyd Thiel and Lee Livingston criticized the county’s contact tracers for issuing a “heavy-handed” order to those who come in contact with a positive-testing individual to quarantine with a threat of criminal prosecution before they take a test and even after they test negative themselves.
“To me, that’s real close to getting into their private rights,” Thiel said. “In my opinion I think there’s a line there that’s being crossed.”
However that mandate is not a local decision, but rather an order passed down from the State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Gov. Mark Gordon. Thiel and Livingston, who described the order as “big brotherish,” want pressure put on the state to lighten the verbiage of the tracer’s stay-at-home-order letter. Livingston said he has already spoken to the state about this.
“This is Wyoming,” Livingston said. “Ask us to do stuff, we’re probably going to do it. Tell us to do it, you might get a negative response there.”
Billin said the reason those who test negative still have to quarantine is it can take up to 14 days for the virus to show up.
Ironically, someone who tests positive can actually be released from isolation sooner because of the better certainty regarding the presence of the virus.
Those who are believed to have come in contact with an infected individual are encouraged to wait until five days after their point of exposure before taking a test as this is about the average length of time it takes for the virus to show up in tests.
In late May, four Laramie women were charged for breaking COVID-19 quarantine orders.
“Most of the county attorneys are willing to follow through if they got someone who is a real scofflaw, but we haven’t had anybody who is so egregious about it that we felt there was a reason for the county attorney to get that processed,” Crampton said.
The Goshen County commissioners last week indicated they oppose state and county health orders, and issued a formal statement encouraging residents to “refrain from any county-level virus-related mandates concerning individual health care decisions.”
Erosion of confidence
Many of those who have questioned the reliability or accuracy of health organizations during the pandemic have cited the fact that Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization’s recommendations have fluctuated since the novel coronavirus was discovered.
“This has eroded their confidence in these experts because they perceive changing information as people not knowing what they’re talking about,” Billin said, “and really what it is is an evolution of information.”
One rumor is hospitals would want to label patients as COVID-19 positive for the extra funding. Billin said it’s true a hospital will receive about $16,000 per COVID-19 patient not put on a ventilator. He said this number rises to $39,000 if they are put on a ventilator. However, like the funding hospitals receive from Medicare for treating a pneumonia case, the longer the patient stays in their facility, the less lucrative the proposition becomes.
“That’s their insurance and it only comes into play with Medicare and Medicaid. It does not come into play with private insurance,” Billin said.
In Park County few COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized.
Mask debate
Many of those advocating against wearing masks have used the herd immunity argument to defend their stance. Billin said even if this unproven tactic is effective, it would be much too costly for Park County to perform effectively.
“We have just too many people in Park County to let that happen naturally,” Billin said.
Billin said it is his belief that shutting down schools and businesses will not stop the virus, but, instead, citizens’ commitment to wearing face masks, washing hands and social distancing can mark a real change.
Sewage testing performed in the City of Cody for the presence of COVID-19 has returned similar numbers to the confirmed test results. Billin said if there is a spike in these twice-weekly tests, his department will double-down on its messaging.
He commended Cody Regional Health’s Dr. Elise Lowe for starting Mask Up Park County, a local organization dedicated to promoting local mask use with “clever” tactics that “match the politics of this county,” Billin said.
Looking ahead
Billin said although the United States was “caught with its pants down” when the virus first arrived in late December or early January, he expects America to lead the way when it comes to developing a vaccine.
When a vaccine does become available, Billin said, it will likely be rolled out as a “duplex test” for COVID-19 and influenza, in a stepped process, with emergency medical staff and critically infected persons vaccinated first, with political officials and at-risk businesses and their families receiving it next before it is issued as a general vaccine. Billin said it will likely be given annually and voluntarily like the flu vaccine, because human immunity may last as little as 90 days.
“People getting this develop antibodies within two weeks, but those antibodies wane within 90 days,” he said.
Billin said Remdesivir has been given to coronavirus patients locally to help treat their symptoms from the virus with some success.
Tilden inquired about hydroxychloroquine, which earlier this year was heavily promoted by President Donald Trump. This treatment has been proven to have unreliable effectiveness against the virus and causes liver damage, Billin said.
