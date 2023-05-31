The Cody man arrested last month for breaching the peace at the Bureau of Land Management Cody Office and causing it to go into lockdown was arrested again May 8 on two counts of interference with a police officer.
James C. Callison, 27, allegedly committed the offenses approximately two weeks after he was charged with breach of peace at the BLM.
According to the affidavit, on April 30, Callison interrupted a traffic stop which Cody Police Officer Jeremy Traverse was conducting at the intersection of 29th Street and Sheridan Avenue.
During the traffic stop, Callison approached Traverse’s patrol car on the passenger side and began recording on his cellphone, the affidavit said.
Traverse asked Callison if he needed help, to which Callison said “nope,” the affidavit said.
He asked Callison to step back from his patrol car and provide his name, but he “refused,” the affidavit said.
Traverse then asked Callison several more times to move away from his patrol car, the affidavit said.
“Knowing Callison’s extensive history of aggressive behavior towards law enforcement, I did not believe it was safe to divide my attention between him, passing traffic and the vehicle I had stopped,” Traverse wrote in the affidavit.
Traverse then stepped out of his patrol car, went to the rear of the vehicle, and told Callison, “I didn’t have an issue with him recording, but he needed to move further away from my car,” the affidavit said.
“Callison kept interrupting me with statements such as ‘would you please stop giving me instructions,’ ‘leave me alone’ and ‘I’m on public property,’” the affidavit said. “As I approached him, he continued recording and ... yelling ‘tyrant, please stop,’ ‘are you going to fabricate more charges,’ and ‘please stop approaching me, you have a gun.’”
When Traverse headed back to his vehicle, Callison began walking towards the patrol car once again, the affidavit said.
Cody Police Officer Brandon Tilman arrived on scene to assist. Traverse asked him to run the license plate on Callison’s motorcycle, but Callison blocked it from view, the affidavit said.
Traverse was able to complete the traffic stop, and afterwards, he and Tilman pulled into a parking lot to talk, the affidavit said.
Traverse saw Callison park across the street from where the two officers had stopped, the affidavit said.
As Traverse left the parking lot, Callison followed him all the way to the Park County Law Enforcement Center, the affidavit said.
After Traverse parked his patrol car, Callison entered the LEC employee parking lot, and drove past Traverse flipping him off. He then turned around and drove past Traverse again, shouting “[expletive] you tyrant,” the affidavit said.
Traverse wrote in the affidavit that Callison’s “disorderly presence” had delayed completion of the traffic stop, inconvenienced the driver and impeded Traverse’s ability to fill out paperwork in a timely manner.
“Furthermore, Callison knowingly and willingly disobeyed a lawful order numerous times while refusing to move from my traffic stop,” the affidavit said. “The ongoing nature of Callison’s unruly, hostile and disruptive interaction with law enforcement creates an unnecessary risk to officers and the citizens involved in calls for services and traffic stops.”
If convicted on both counts of interference, Callison could face up to two years in prison and a $2,000 maximum fine.
He still faces a jury trial on the breach of peace charge, in which he could face up to six months in prison and a maximum fine of $750 as well.
As of May 17, Callison had posted bail and been released from the Park County Detention Center.
