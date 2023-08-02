SHOBERT mugshot.jpg

An allegedly intoxicated driver caused the city of Cody to lose power for about two hours on Sunday, July 30, after he crashed into a city utility pole on Stampede Avenue at approximately 10 p.m., according to a Cody Police Department press release.

