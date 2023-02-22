02212023-ARPA-SD1.jpg
Buy Now

County Commissioner Lloyd Thiel speaks during a Feb. 21, 2023 meeting.

 Stephen Dow

As applications for funding continue to roll in from county entities, the Park County commissioners said they could allocate some of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars as early as next month.

(1) comment

J. Falls

true wyomingites don't accept handouts from the big bad feds....or do they?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.