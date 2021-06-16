SHERIDAN (WNE) – Sheridan County School District 2 officials might have found the right receipt to help the school district’s lunch program provide fresher and healthier choices, with a new “Ranch to School” program that netted 17 beef cattle donated or purchased for the district at a discount.
SCSD2 officials announced the new initiative in April, with the goal of working with local ranchers to help supply some of the 9,000 pounds of ground beef used by the school district each year. Participating ranchers were asked to either donate a culled cow or sell the district cattle for 60 cents per pound or less.
According to district officials, 18 cattle would help provide the 1,000 pounds of beef used each month by SCSD2 in its meal program. At the district’s board of trustee meeting Monday, Cyndi Magee, human resources director, said the district had already received a commitment for 17 cows.
“We’re so happy,” Magee said. “This allows us to give our students healthier meals. It also allows us to educate our students.”
As part of the program, those donating will have their names listed on school banners for one month per cow and be invited to speak to students about the local ranching industry.
