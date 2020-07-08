Park County’s COVID-19 picture continues to evolve as the virus persists.
The newest development will come from the hiring of two part-time, temporary contact tracers charged with investigating potential COVID-19 cases in the county due to the recent uptick in cases. Funding for the positions will come from $100,000 in CARES Act funding given to the county to fight the virus that Park County Public Health Nurse Bill Crampton said the county has spent $20,000. An additional $500,000 may be made available shortly. That money must be spent by the end of 2020. Additional contact tracers may be added if the need is warranted.
“I don’t want to overdo it, but then I don’t want to underdo it too,” Crampton said.
He said his staff will talk to a positive-testing person and will obtain a list of people they were in contact with, and record the nature of their interaction. This list will be forwarded to the tracers who will start calling these people.
The tracers will confirm reports with the accused parties, but there is no appeals process once staff makes a health decision.
“There needs to be,” commissioner Lloyd Thiel said.
Exposure to an infected person alone will require an individual to be quarantined. A Wyoming State health order considers exposure contact within 6 feet of an infected person for 10 minutes or longer.
“We’ve had a lot of people lie to us. It just is what it is,” Crampton said. “That’s the process we have.”
But Thiel said he is aware of some instances where people were told to quarantine despite not being in this range.
Early in the pandemic, Park County Health was flummoxed by the lack of confirmed cases. Now that mystery has evolved to the lack of hospitalizations.
“Intuitively, it seems odd,” commissioner Jake Fulkerson said.
Crampton said he has no answer for this.
There is only one active hospitalization in the county, which could be tied to the average age of the person infected.
“We are right now finding they are between 18 (years old) and 45 (years old),” Crampton said. “We’re watching that because that’s a factor, but at length they’re not sick.”
Crampton said five tourists have tested positive for the virus while in Cody. One of these, he said, is quarantining in a cabin at the KOA Campground, while the rest were already gone by the time results returned.
He said an Oregon man who tested at Powell Valley Healthcare after coming to town from Yellowstone National Park was informed of the positive results by the time he and his family were in South Dakota. The man told Crampton he returned home immediately when Park County called.
The CARES Act money can be used for providing room and board to tourists, but Crampton said there was a recent civil dispute amongst an entire Powell family that tested positive, where this funding was also used to put them up for a five-day hotel stay.
“There were loud words and altercations,” Crampton said. “One individual was told they were going to jail if they didn’t figure something out.”
Crampton said the local hospital system was recently being “overwhelmed” with people seeking tests, some unnecessarily seeking repeat testing, causing a shortage of tests on a daily basis at Powell Valley Healthcare and Cody Regional Health. But after a few days of that, Crampton said public perception reverted to there not being any tests available at all.
“Which is not true,” Crampton said.
He said the silver lining to that perception is it has allowed the county more flexibility for employer-based testing.
He said one local company is performing testing in-house and is sending the results to an out-of-state testing lab.
“They’re doing their own testing and flying people out,” Crampton said. “They haven’t really been reporting to us at all.”
Crampton said a local day care that had to previously shut down because of a confirmed presence of COVID-19 in their facility had another outbreak of the virus.
As of Tuesday morning, 85 county residents were in quarantine.
He said once a person tests positive for the virus, they must be quarantined for 14 days and get a release letter from a doctor before being allowed to return to work, but no second test is required.
“We’re trying to do everything on a symptom-base rather than a testing-base,” Crampton said.
Those who came into contact with an infected person but never tested positive and are asymptomatic are ordered for self-isolation, but they do not need to take a test or receive a letter as long as they do not exhibit symptoms after 14 days.
This was the exact scenario that played out in the Park County Road and Bridge department, in which an individual tested positive, but four coworkers tested negative and were ordered to stay isolated.
“We’ve got guys at home that feel good but have been exposed to people that have it,” Park County Engineer Brian Edwards said, expressing confusion about the health orders. “We don’t want to get anybody in a liability situation.”
Crampton said those who are only mandated for self-isolation can still go to work as long as they can separate themselves entirely from others in their duties.
“You have to be really careful with that population,” Fulkerson warned.
Crampton said there have been three cases who tested positive on a second test even after a 14-day quarantine.
He said symptoms can be delayed as long as 14 days after exposure.
“We figure 14 days in quarantine is as good as a negative test,” Crampton said.
The Paycheck Protection Program is now providing support for self-employed individuals who cannot work due to economic effects of the pandemic, and unemployment services is also providing support for those put into quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.