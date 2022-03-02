Sleeping Giant is asking for the community’s help in supporting Ukraine on Saturday.
The ski area announced this week on Facebook it will be donating 100% of ticket sales to Ukraine’s army.
Those who want to help but can’t go skiing can purchase a ski ticket online for Saturday and put a love note to Ukraine in the notes line. Staff will redeem the ticket and add it to the fund.
“Thank you for your love and support,” the post reads. “Ukraine’s patriotism is admirable, and we stand behind it.”
The ski area also shared another way to support the country struggling to defend itself from an invasion by Russia:
• For those looking to send supplies for humanitarian efforts, Visit novaposhtaglobal.ua/en/. Nova Poshta Global is a private parcel service similar to UPS. Supplies shipped to its U.S. warehouse will get it to Ukraine.
